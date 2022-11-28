ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Lady Comets Lose At Nokomis

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Nokomis Monday night and were defeated 50-40. The opening quarter was the big difference in the game. Nokomis led 16-4 after eight minutes of action and 28-18 at halftime. The Lady Comets controlled the third quarter and got to within three points going into...
NOKOMIS, IL
wgel.com

Freshman Girls Win In Tournament

Playing in the Father McGivney Tournament last week, the Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team defeated Collinsville 32-25. The Lady Comets held a 13-12 margin at halftime, then outscored Collinsville 9-3 in the third period. Both teams netted 10 points in the final frame. Haylee Clark scored 19...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Win For Both Blue Jays Boys Basketball Teams

Both Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams won at Altamont last week. The eighth grade Blue Jays rolled to a 46-26 victory. The big difference in the game was the middle quarters, when Greenville outscored the home team 31-14. Top scorers for the Jays were Leo Sullivan with 16...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

County Teams Lose In Regional

Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
CARROLLTON, IL
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie Bits: Mizzou Football, Brady Cook, Blues Flop Again, Bird Bytes On The Cardinals.

Cardinals … Blues … Mizzou football. ST. LOUIS BLUES: The Note didn’t have much to offer Monday night in losing to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, at Enterprise Center. They had only 44 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5, and only 38% of the scoring chances at 5-on-5 … that’s three losses in the last four games for St. Louis, which has settled into mediocrity with an 11-11 record on the season … only five shots in the third period for the home team? Where was the aggressiveness and desperation?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Robert A. “Bob” Fischer

Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Irma J. Landolt

Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Harold L. Ross

Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
BEECHER CITY, IL
wgel.com

Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung

Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung, age 89, passed away in Glen Carbon, IL on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Mrs. Gattung was born in Keyesport, IL on February 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rosa Elizabeth (nee Thacker) and Clarence Eugene Koontz, Sr. She married Harold E. Pasley on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Louise Koontz Carver and Juanita Koontz Reynolds; a brother – Clarence Eugene Koontz, Jr.; and nieces and nephews – Linda Carver Fisher, Donald Gene Carver, Gerald Ray Carver, Marilyn Reynolds Boeh, and Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz.
GLEN CARBON, IL
wgel.com

Kevin V. Woltering

Kevin V. Woltering, age 63, of Glen Carbon, and formerly of Breese and St. Rose, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Kindred Hospital St. Louis South. He was born August 18, 1959 in Breese, son of the late Victor and Mary, nee Hilmes, Woltering. In addition to his parents,...
GLEN CARBON, IL
wgel.com

Chyrel A. Wessel

Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel. She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.

How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
BELLEVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Charles E. “Bud” Payne

Charles E. “Bud” Payne, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at his home Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Dee Arms officiating. Interment will follow in Horse Prairie Cemetery, Sesser, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are to the First Christian Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
GREENVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash

Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy