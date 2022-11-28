ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

3-Time 'Chopped' Champion With MS Has New Restaurant In Hudson Valley

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A three-time Food Network "Chopped" champion who has been battling Multiple Sclerosis since 2004 has opened a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

Chris Holland's Kantina, located in Rockland County, puts an Asian twist on small plates, tacos, and more in the hamlet of Sparkill in Orangetown.

Holland has cooked Asian cuisine for most of his culinary career. That began for Holland shortly after being diagnosed with MS, when he ended his career as a paralegal and a battle with addiction.

"I always wanted to be a chef, but thought it would be far too difficult. Thinking about further; however, I realized that nothing could be more difficult than what I had just been through," Holland said in an interview with

"A conversation with my wife one day clinched it. In 2011, I told her that I wanted to give cooking a shot, that I would regret it if I never gave it a shot. She responded, 'It's your turn. Go for it.'"

And he hasn't looked back since.

Peruvian sashimi, a Koji butter board, mini spare ribs, and a variety of dumplings are on the Kantina menu . Items range beween $6 and $15. The atmosphere is comfortable with a 10-seat bar, tables and a small open kitchen in the back.

"In Japanese culture, the phrase dumplings over flowers emphasizes sustenance over the superficial," the Kantina website reads. "It’s in our logo, and it’s our goal: to serve up just really good food that fills the belly, with killer drinks to match."

Holland opened his first restaurant in Bergen County -- Session Bistro, in Maywood -- and later brought D'Vine Bar to Sparkill, serving as the executive chef from 2014 to 2022.

Kantina, 4 Depot Sq., in Sparkill.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

'PORTNOY EFFECT': Pizza Sales Triple At Grant Street Cafe After Barstool CEO's Visit

Business is booming at a North Jersey restaurant, thanks to a recent visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. A manager from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont tells Daily Voice pizza sales have tripled this week, with patrons coming from as far as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, after the popular joint earned a high review — an 8.2 — from the self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.
DUMONT, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Thrillist

This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week

It seems paradise is just a two-and-a-half hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that. Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

2022 Westchester Winter Bucket List: 40 Cool Things to Do in Westchester this Winter

The end of the year brings on much excitement in the air. From holiday events to visits with Santa to illuminated experiences, there’s no shortage of magical memories to make this season. On top of that, Westchester offers some great ways to enjoy the area with tons of family hikes, skiing, ice skating, maple sugaring, snow tubing, and indoor play options. Read on to check out some of the coolest experiences to enjoy with your family this winter!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro

Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

2 New Shake Shacks Open In NJ

Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey. A new Shake Shack opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the third level of Newport Centre’s dining pavilion in Jersey City, the mall said in a Facebook post:. Meanwhile, the burger chain opened another new...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2

Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
WARWICK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
415K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy