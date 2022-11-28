Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
City Plans To Borrow For Water Plant
The City of Greenville has been working a long time on plans to construct a new water treatment plant, near the current one at Governor Bond Lake. The city intends to enter into a loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a principal amount not to exceed $15,873,050, plus annual interest at an amount not to exceed the maximum amount authorized by law when the loan agreement is executed.
wgel.com
Plan Commission Approves Preliminary Subdivision Plat
The Greenville Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday night regarding a preliminary subdivision plat. Commission members approved the request from Don Rogier. The plat is similar to one approved by the city over 25 years ago. Executive Estates Plat Number 4 is located in the area of Idler Lane and Ballyvaughn Court, and has eight lots.
wgel.com
Health Board Seats New Member, Talks Covid & Finances
In the Bond County Board of Health’s regular November meeting, new board member Carrie Ackerman was seated on the board. She was appointed by the Bond County Board and will complete former member Mark Bleyer’s term, which will run through June 30, 2023. Bond County’s Covid community level,...
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
wgel.com
Two Events At Greenville Public Library Wednesday
The Greenville Public Library will be busy Wednesday with two events. Library Director Jo Keillor told us National Mason Jar Day is November 30. Adult patrons who check out materials Wednesday will receive a Mason jar craft kit, suitable for Christmas décor. Also on Wednesday, there will be a Toddler-Preschool Story Time. The featured letter for the program is J for Jaguar.
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
wgel.com
County Teams Lose In Regional
Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
wgel.com
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
wsiu.org
The fall waterfowl migration in southern Illinois features suspected outbreaks of avian influenza
At least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed dead wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in recent days. IDNR will...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fight between residents of CILA home in rural Salem sends one to hospital for treatment
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a CILA home in the 3300 block of Selmaville Road southwest of Salem Sunday night to a report of a fight between two residents. A 25-year-old man who was kicked in the chest was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment....
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Comments / 0