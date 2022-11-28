ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

City Plans To Borrow For Water Plant

The City of Greenville has been working a long time on plans to construct a new water treatment plant, near the current one at Governor Bond Lake. The city intends to enter into a loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a principal amount not to exceed $15,873,050, plus annual interest at an amount not to exceed the maximum amount authorized by law when the loan agreement is executed.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Plan Commission Approves Preliminary Subdivision Plat

The Greenville Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday night regarding a preliminary subdivision plat. Commission members approved the request from Don Rogier. The plat is similar to one approved by the city over 25 years ago. Executive Estates Plat Number 4 is located in the area of Idler Lane and Ballyvaughn Court, and has eight lots.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Health Board Seats New Member, Talks Covid & Finances

In the Bond County Board of Health’s regular November meeting, new board member Carrie Ackerman was seated on the board. She was appointed by the Bond County Board and will complete former member Mark Bleyer’s term, which will run through June 30, 2023. Bond County’s Covid community level,...
BOND COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Two Events At Greenville Public Library Wednesday

The Greenville Public Library will be busy Wednesday with two events. Library Director Jo Keillor told us National Mason Jar Day is November 30. Adult patrons who check out materials Wednesday will receive a Mason jar craft kit, suitable for Christmas décor. Also on Wednesday, there will be a Toddler-Preschool Story Time. The featured letter for the program is J for Jaguar.
GREENVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

County Teams Lose In Regional

Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
CARROLLTON, IL
wgel.com

Robert A. “Bob” Fischer

Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.

How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
BELLEVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy