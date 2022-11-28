ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Elon Musk is interested in a 1,000-character limit for Twitter

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiK6t_0jQ8E2T000

What you need to know

  • Elon Musk is currently looking at raising Twitter's tweet character limit to 1,000.
  • This would be the first tweet limit rework since 2017 when the limit was raised to 280.
  • Musk has also been mentioning his plans for bringing encrypted DMs to the platform while also reworking the verification system.

Elon Musk is continuing to lay down his plans for Twitter as he is now interested in increasing the current tweet character limit.

According to Insider , Twitter CEO Elon Musk currently has it on his list to raise the platform's current character limit from 280 to 1,000. Apparently, the social media company's CEO had been busy on Twitter speaking on his plans for the platform while also replying to user suggestions. Through one interaction, a user threw in the idea of increasing the character limit to 420 over 280, to which Musk replied, "good idea."

Later on in the day yesterday, Musk replied to a user offering the idea of increasing the limit to 1,000 to which he replied, "on the todo list."

See more

Twitter started experimenting with raising the tweet character limit from 140 to 280 during the latter half of 2017. Users of the social platform have been stuck with the new 280 number for a few years now. It is quite a small number if you consider the likes of Instagram which has a character limit for posts of 2,200.

Business Insider did mention one person's reply to Musk's new idea, saying, "shorter tweets force people to condense their posts into easy-to-read nuggets." For now, we're going to have to wait and see if this larger number is to be tested in the future or what decision will be made on it.

Twitter's new CEO has been busy with changes as he looks to introduce Twitter 2.0 to not only his employees but also the users. An addition to the platform that Musk is looking to incorporate is encrypted DMs and video/voice chatting functions through private messaging. Encrypting user messages is a feature that has long since been abandoned by Twitter but Elon Musk is bringing it back and is looking to Signal's creator, Moxie Marlinspike, for some possible assistance.

Recently, however, Musk detailed the coming changes for Twitter's verification system . The new system would introduce gold checkmarks for companies and grey marks for government officials. Celebrities or users who have purchased that signature blue checkmark through Twitter Blue will continue to show off the classic blue look.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
Indy100

Elon Musk deletes meme after someone pointed out a disturbing detail

Elon Musk deleted a meme shortly after he tweeted it because it featured an alt-right media personality known for spreading anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology. Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme featuring a man saluting the McDonald's flag with no caption. Users responded to the meme believing the man featured was the far-right personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet also known as "Baked Alaska". "Is that baked alaska?" a Twitter user responded.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGionet is famous for his live streams where he harasses or annoys bystanders, specifically related to left-wing protests or ideology. Notoriously, Gionet live-streamed the...
ALASKA STATE
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
The Independent

Twitter is seeing more signups than ever and is on course for a billion users by 2024, Elon Musk claims

Twitter is seeing all-time high signups and is on course for a billion users and to replace TikTok and Amazon, Elon Musk has claimed.Mr Musk made the predictions as he struggles with both advertisers and users leaving the platform amid fears for its future.As he looked to paint a brighter pic of Twitter’s fortunes, he claimed that it will one day serve as the “everything app”, integrating payment, entertainment and more.When a user suggested that it will replace “TikTok, YouTube, Amazon, Google, and every news outlet”, he said he is “optimistic that we will make some progress”.And he suggested that...
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy