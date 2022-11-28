Read full article on original website
County Teams Lose In Regional
Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
Lady Comets Lose At Nokomis
The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Nokomis Monday night and were defeated 50-40. The opening quarter was the big difference in the game. Nokomis led 16-4 after eight minutes of action and 28-18 at halftime. The Lady Comets controlled the third quarter and got to within three points going into...
Comets Lose At Carlyle
The Greenville Comets had second half offensive problems and fell to Carlyle, 36-32, Monday night at the Kaskaskian Classic. Greenville led by 10 points at halftime. The Indians battled back in the third quarter, helped by the Comets failure to score in the period. Carlyle was on top by four...
Comets Win Tournament Opener
The Greenville Comets opened the Kaskaskian Classic boys’ basketball tournament in Carlyle Saturday with a win. The Comets defeated Woodlawn, 40-32. Woodlawn led 19-17 at halftime, then the Comets moved in front by outscoring the Cardinals 14-6 in the third period. The winners sank 10 of 14 free throws...
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
Fred A. Bircher
Fred A. Bircher, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 28, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Bernell and Patricia (nee Lonergan) Bircher. He married Cherie Bargetzi on December 20, 1969, in Highland, IL. Born...
Harold L. Ross
Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Kevin V. Woltering
Kevin V. Woltering, age 63, of Glen Carbon, and formerly of Breese and St. Rose, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Kindred Hospital St. Louis South. He was born August 18, 1959 in Breese, son of the late Victor and Mary, nee Hilmes, Woltering. In addition to his parents,...
Chyrel A. Wessel
Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel. She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and...
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
Irma J. Landolt
Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on...
Library Sponsoring Christmas Coloring Contest
The Greenville Public Library is sponsoring another coloring contest for youngsters, this time with a Christmas theme. Library Director Jo Keillor said the previous contests have been so popular they decided to have one in December. Coloring sheets will be available beginning December 1 and must be turned back in by Saturday, December 17. There are three age groups: 0-6, 7-10, and 11-13. The winner in each age group will receive a prize.
Donna Huelsmann
Donna Huelsmann, 62, of Breese, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born October 7, 1960 in Breese, the daughter of Robert and Kathleen, nee Howard, Huelsmann. Donna is survived by her mother, Kathleen Huelsmann; three sisters, Monica (Corky) Law, Judy Mueller, and...
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Maryville, Illinois. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bennett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter UCC Hookdale or donor’s choice.
Charles E. “Bud” Payne
Charles E. “Bud” Payne, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at his home Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Dee Arms officiating. Interment will follow in Horse Prairie Cemetery, Sesser, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are to the First Christian Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tourism Committee Approves I-70 Clinic Funds
The Greenville Tourism Committee met recently. The only item to consider was a request from the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic for its 20th annual event on January 15 and 16. Clinic officials requested $3,000, but the committee voted 5-0 to provide up to $4,000 in qualifying expenses to promote the clinic.
Plan Commission Approves Preliminary Subdivision Plat
The Greenville Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday night regarding a preliminary subdivision plat. Commission members approved the request from Don Rogier. The plat is similar to one approved by the city over 25 years ago. Executive Estates Plat Number 4 is located in the area of Idler Lane and Ballyvaughn Court, and has eight lots.
Kentucky Man’s Clinton County Trial Delayed
The Clinton County jury trial of Ray E. Tate, age 41, of Kentucky, has been delayed. Tate, who is serving life in prison for killing a Wayne County deputy on December 29 of 2021, appeared recently in Clinton County Circuit Court by video conference. He has pleaded not guilty to...
City Plans To Borrow For Water Plant
The City of Greenville has been working a long time on plans to construct a new water treatment plant, near the current one at Governor Bond Lake. The city intends to enter into a loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a principal amount not to exceed $15,873,050, plus annual interest at an amount not to exceed the maximum amount authorized by law when the loan agreement is executed.
