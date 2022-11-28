Read full article on original website
klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
klkntv.com
$36,000 worth of tools & copper stolen from Lincoln job site over the holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for tips after $36,000 worth of tools & spools of copper wire was stolen from a job site. Police say they weren’t alerted to the theft until Monday morning at the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive, close to North 84th and Holdrege Streets.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police find meth, marijuana in search of car and home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two men are behind bars after being found with 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine on Monday, Lincoln Police say. Officers were getting ready to search a home near 25th and Lynn Streets about 3:30 p.m., when they saw a man pull up in a vehicle and leave a short time later, according to police.
klkntv.com
Beatrice man ignites home with fireworks after standoff with police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man is in custody after Beatrice Police say he barricaded himself inside the basement of a home with a crossbow, a knife and fireworks. Authorities said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday near North 17th and High Streets in Beatrice. Police said...
1011now.com
Teens who ran from stolen car in Lincoln facing charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teens are facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department says they ran away from a stolen car that they were in. On Sunday, around 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ GO, near 27th and O Streets, on a report of a stolen auto.
klin.com
Two Teens Caught After Running From Stolen Vehicle
A 16 and 14 year old are facing charges after Lincoln Police say they ran from a stolen vehicle that had pulled into a parking lot at Lincoln High School Monday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says the owner of the 2010 Hyundai Elantra had left it running and unlocked in the parking lot of the EZ GO at 25th and O Street Sunday evening while he went inside.
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln teens in custody for stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teens were taken in custody after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a high school and officers are looking for a third teen that fled the vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to EZ GO, 2555 O St., around...
klin.com
LPD: Stolen Catalytic Converter Leads To Arrest Of Three From Omaha
Two men and a 17 year old from Omaha were arrested after Lincoln Police say they were found with a stolen catalytic converter in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Omaha. Captain Todd Kocian says it all began around 10:00 Saturday morning when someone called 911 about two...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
klin.com
$36,000 In Copper Wire And Tools Stolen From Construction Site
Lincoln Police are investigating after construction workers arrived at their job site near 84th and Holdrege on Monday and found that a variety of tools and spools of copper wire were missing. Captain Todd Kocian says the employees reported that sometime between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Monday morning several...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
klin.com
Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
klin.com
LPD Says Man Hid Cellphone In Bathroom To Record Woman Showering
A 22-year-old woman called Lincoln police after making a disturbing discovery inside her home near 21st and P Street around 5:30 Sunday evening. Captain Todd Kocian says she found an I-phone hidden on a shelf in her bathroom recording her while she showered. “The victim retrieved the phone, found it...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
klin.com
Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest
A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
KETV.com
Arrest warrant issued after Omaha woman's disappearance. Here's what we know
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Officeissued an arrest warrant on Nov. 26 for 47-year-old man in relation to a missing Omaha woman. Cari Allen, 43, has been missing since Nov. 20. A criminal complaint charges Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint...
