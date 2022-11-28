Liberal High School wrestling is on the uptick headed into the 2022-23 season. Mike Fowler enters his second year as head coach coming off an opening season in which three Redskin boys and two girls finished in the top five at state. The boys open the season ranked #10 in class 6A. The numbers in the wrestling room on the west part of the LHS campus have been almost literally through the roof. The wrestling program began with about 100 kids and now has about 90 kids going into opening week. And with hard work and fundraising this summer, new back packs and uniforms will adorn the grapplers this winter.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO