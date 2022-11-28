Read full article on original website
FREE: king size head and foot board, twin beds
FREE: king size head and foot board, twin beds. Pick up at 420 E. Cedar in Liberal.
55th Annual Folk Arts Festival this Weekend
This year marks the 55th annual Folk Arts Festival sponsored by S.P.B.H. There will be over 70 assorted craftsmen from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Nebraska. The Folk Art Festival will take place at the Seward County Activity Center from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Saturday and from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm on Sunday. The event is free to the public. Pictures with Santa will also be available so be sure to bring your cameras. For more information, call Ada Linebroker at 620-629-0497.
LACF presents at APAH National Conference
It’s not often that a small community coalition has the opportunity to present at a national conference but the Liberal Area Coalition for Families was highlighted in a presentation at the American Public Health Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo in November in Boston. Sarah Foreman, LACF Executive Director,...
Robert (Bob) Marley Nairn Jr.
Robert (Bob) Marley Nairn Jr., 81, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas. Robert was born on August 14, 1941, in Los Angeles, California to Robert Marley Nairn Sr. and Lois Louise (Merkel) Nairn. He grew up in Los Angeles and then moved to Garden City, Kansas.
Ronnie Frank Meyer
Ronnie Frank Meyer, 83 years old, went to be with his Lord on November 27, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. Ronnie was born September 7, 1939, in Fowler, Kansas to Clifford and Wilma (Eccleston) Meyer. He and Patsy Sue (Aaron) Ratliff were united in marriage on October...
Alan Bruce Olson
Alan Bruce Olson, 60 years old passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Norton County, Kansas. The son of Daryl and Vanetta (Hager) Olson, he was born on March 17, 1962, in Burlington, Colorado. He and Joyan Renee Romero were married on October 5, 2019, in Ulysses, Kansas. Alan worked...
Maria “Irene” Gonzalez
Maria “Irene” Gonzalez, age 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on March 7, 1939, the daughter of Francisco Barrera and Victorina Delgado in Matamoros, Mexico. Irene grew up with three brothers and three sisters. She was united in marriage to Justo Gonzalez Sr. on May 1, 1957, in Brownsville, Texas, he preceded her in death on June 26, 1996, after 39 years of marriage. Irene was a homemaker and loving mother to two sons, Justo Jr. and Abelardo, and four daughters, Santa Martina, Minerva, Victorina, and Rosalinda. Irene’s family meant the world to her, and she loved them dearly.
Harbor Freight Tools to Open in Liberal
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices,. has announced that it will be opening a new store in Liberal, KS. The new store will be located at 1010 S Kansas Avenue and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Liberal area.
Redskin Wrestling Opens with Unprecedented Interest
Liberal High School wrestling is on the uptick headed into the 2022-23 season. Mike Fowler enters his second year as head coach coming off an opening season in which three Redskin boys and two girls finished in the top five at state. The boys open the season ranked #10 in class 6A. The numbers in the wrestling room on the west part of the LHS campus have been almost literally through the roof. The wrestling program began with about 100 kids and now has about 90 kids going into opening week. And with hard work and fundraising this summer, new back packs and uniforms will adorn the grapplers this winter.
Family says man died after not receiving insulin while being held in Kansas jail in 2020
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of a Kansas man is speaking out after almost two years since he died after not receiving insulin while being held in the Seward County Jail. “He was described at his funeral as a tumbleweed. Cause he never felt like he fit in,” said Blake Northern’s mom, Taryn Porter-Sepeda. […]
