New Kent County, VA

Health department to begin sending voice/text messages to remind about COVID-19 boosters

By Staff, Daily Press
 2 days ago

Beginning today, residents ages 50+ in the Chickahominy Health District (counties of Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent) will receive text or voice messages reminding them that they are eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

Residents will receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for, but have not yet received, a bivalent booster. Others may receive the message if they are the listed contact for an eligible person.

The message will read “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at databasix.net/vaccines/public or call 804-365-3240.”

Contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message (for mobile numbers) or a phone call (for landlines).

Individuals do not need to wait for this notification in order to get their bivalent booster.

If you have questions about your eligibility to receive a bivalent booster, or believe you have been contacted in error, please contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

