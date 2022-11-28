UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo after a 5-7 record in 2022, the school announced Monday.

Arroyo had two years remaining on his original contract. The Rebels said they will immediately begin a national search for their next head coach.

"We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons," Rebels athletic director Erick Harper said in a news release.

"His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended.

"However, with our increased expectations at UNLV, we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors."

The Rebels hired Arroyo in 2019. He went 7-23 in three seasons. The Rebels started 4-1 this season, but then went on a six-game losing streak. They ended their 2022 campaign with a 27-22 victory over Nevada on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Arroyo, 42, previously worked as an offensive coordinator at Oregon. He also coached at Oklahoma State, Southern Miss, Cal, Wyoming and San Diego State, and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

