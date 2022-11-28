'RHOA' star Porsha Williams marries Simon Goubadia

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is married. She and businessman Simon Goubadia held two ceremonies, one honoring his Nigerian culture and another American ceremony, both in Atlanta.

Porsha Williams arrives at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star married Simon Guobadia in Atlanta in two lavish ceremonies. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock.

Goubadia, 57, is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria. He and Williams, 41, were first married Friday at the Four Seasons Atlanta in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony.

On Saturday, the couple held a second, American wedding at a Methodist church. Among the 350 guests were Williams' Real Housewives castmates past and present, including Nene Leakes , Kandi Burruss , Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey , Kim Zolciak -Biermann and Monyetta Shaw.

Other reality franchise cast members in attendance were Karlie Redd of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives, and Quad Webb of Married to Medicine. Reality TV star Toya Johnson-Rushing, along with comedian/radio personality Ricky Smiley, rapper/reality stars T.I. and Tiny Harris, and rapper/reality star Da Brat and wife Judy were also at the second ceremony.

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me," Williams told People. "I promise you I did not know that I was this extra."

The two lavish ceremonies required multiple clothing changes, which included wigs, all by Williams' own brand, Go Naked. But most of the wedding coverage was limited to People, their social media accounts, and a few posts from attendees, which is the way the couple wanted it.

"It's important for me because I've had another big event in my life before, and all I remember seeing was flashing lights and pictures being taken every single minute," Williams said. Her first husband was former NFL player Kordell Stewart. She and former fiancée Dennis McKinley welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in 2019.

"I just really want people to be in the moment. This guest list, everyone there was handpicked by the both of us," Williams said. "These are people that we care about, these are people that we love, people who have supported us, and we really want them there to feel their energy and for us to celebrate our love together."

Guobadia, who has four children from previous marriages, was happy that Williams embraced his culture in their wedding plans. Williams also found out recently that she has Nigerian heritage, something she announced via her Instagram account.

"For starters, I was so excited and, quite frankly, surprised that she wanted to do the traditional way, because it's not something you hear every day," Goubadia told People . "To embrace my culture and want to be married in that fashion is something that blows my mind. I think some of the folks we brought on to help us go through the whole ceremony and that whole process were surprised that she knew so much already about the outfits, the clothing, the names, and all of that. She's immersed herself in the culture, I'd say in the last year."

The couple incorporated family into their wedding. Williams' brother Hosea walked her down the aisle; Goubadia's son, Quentin walked him down the aisle. Pilar was the flower girl, and other children in the family played roles in the wedding party as well. Shamea Morton, Porsha's best friend, was her matron of honor.

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain" in honor of the couple who married in church for the first time at any of their weddings.

"I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the South, so I love being in church," Williams said. "I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us."

Cobbs Leonard was not the only musical guest. R&B group Dru Hill performed at the reception, held at Atlanta's St. Regis hotel.

Goubadia and Williams got engaged in March 2021, after knowing each other for just one month.

The announcement was made shortly after Williams' RHOA co-star, Falynn Goubadia, announced that she and Simon were divorcing after two years.

Now that the couple has made their walks down the aisle, Williams is looking forward to their life together as a blended family.

"It's just going to be like, 'My husband, my husband, my husband,'" Williams said. "I'm going to irritate everyone! It's our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It's a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn't happen often."

