You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
The most innovative tech products of 2022
We spend a lot of time here at Digital Trends fussing over the best tech products on the market, but just because something is the best doesn’t necessarily mean it pushes the envelope or drives the world of technology forward in any way. So rather than recapping the best products of 2022, we wanted to take a moment to shine a spotlight on the ones that did something interesting, unusual, and potentially transformative in their respective category. With that in mind, here are our picks for the most innovative tech products of 2022.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
How old phones became the cool, good phones in 2022
Smartphones have never been more expensive. As prices have crept steadily north of $1,000 (with some notable holdouts), the global economy has cratered. You want shiny new tech to replace an old but failing device, but you simply can’t afford it. Contents. The trick is, you don’t have to....
I replaced my MacBook with a Quest Pro for a full work week. Here’s what happened
Meta says headsets like the Quest Pro need to be able to replace a laptop if they’re ever going to truly catch on. So, why not give it a shot? I tried using a Meta Quest Pro to replace my beloved M1 MacBook Air for a full week — just to see what happened.
The most innovative laptops of 2022
Let’s admit it: the design of laptops hasn’t changed much over the years. And that’s OK. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some real innovation happening. I’m not talking about just fruitless experimentation either, (though there will always be some of that too). This year was full of meaningful innovation happening in the world of laptops that make them better, more powerful, and more fun products to use — and these are the ones that really stand out.
The most innovative monitors of 2022
You might not think of old-fashioned PC monitors as the most innovative space in tech, but there’s been a resurgence in the past couple of years. Better panels, interesting new form factors, gaming monitors that rival TVs in almost every way. The best part? It really feels like things are just getting started.
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50
Jump into virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $400. To make the VR headset more tempting, it’s in a bundle that includes free copies of popular titles Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. There’s no information on how long this offer will last, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out.
Nvidia may be shooting itself in the foot with its new monster GPU
Nvidia has only just launched the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080, but there’s another GPU that’s just starting to appear for sale — the RTX 6000. The card is not only more powerful than the flagship RTX 4090, but it also has a hefty $9,999 price tag. What is the RTX 6000, exactly, and what does it mean for Nvidia’s next-gen cards? Here’s what we know.
Why I refuse to buy The Callisto Protocol on PC, even with an RTX 4090
The Callisto Protocol was one of my most anticipated games of the year, so you can imagine how disappointing it was to learn that the PC port runs terribly. I’ve been down this road before with the best graphics card money can buy, and I refuse to go down it again.
Don’t listen to billionaires like Elon Musk — app stores are fantastic
It’s time to celebrate the app store. Not just Apple’s App Store, but Google Play too. They are digital toy shops, full of wonders and joy, available to everyone who walks through the virtual door. When you’re inside you feel safe and secure, everything is in place for you to quickly pay for all your new things, so you walk away happy and satisfied.
I still love my iPhone 14 Pro, but not for the reason I expected
In September 2022, Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup. This includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. I’ve been using the iPhone ever since 2008, and I’ve upgraded every year on launch day, this year being no exception. Contents. I...
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might fix the Flip 4’s biggest design flaws
Samsung’s next clamshell foldable will likely improve one of the biggest flaws of the Galaxy Z Flip line. According to display supply chain analyst Ross Young, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely feature a cover display larger than 3 inches in size. The Galaxy Z Flip 4...
All the products that Apple didn’t announce in 2022
This year has been an undeniably busy one for Apple. The company released a huge number of products in 2022, from updates and refreshes to totally new products never seen before. Yet, despite the flurry of devices, there were still plenty of absences in the lineup. That’s right, even with...
Acer Swift Edge vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Laptop, currently in its fifth generation, has been on our list of the thinnest laptops representing the 15-inch class. There’s a new laptop in town, though — the Acer Swift Edge, which challenges Microsoft’s machine in thinness while being incredibly light as well.
