Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer

Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing three convenience stores in south Atlanta and DeKalb County by smashing gaming machines with a sledgehammer before driving away.

Atlanta police shared photos of the suspects taken from security camera footage captured during a robbery Saturday at the Metro Quik Mart at 1341 Metropolitan Parkway. A man seen wearing a yellow beanie and yellow hoodie under a denim jacket smashed the gaming machines in the southwest Atlanta store, police said.

After using a small sledgehammer to break into the machines, the man demanded money from the store clerk, according to police. A woman in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and a denim jacket drove away with the man in a black Kia Forte with no license plate, police said.

Investigators believe the two suspects are responsible for similar robberies that took place within a short timeframe. The same day as the Metro Quik Mart robbery, a Valero gas station at 2587 Candler Road in DeKalb was robbed in a similar fashion, according to police. A few days earlier, on Wednesday, another robbery took place at the 24/7 Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Anyone with information related to the robberies can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

