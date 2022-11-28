Read full article on original website
4 reasons seniors should buy life insurance
Life insurance is one of the most important financial investments an adult can make. For a minimal fee to an insurance provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), the insured can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net in their absence. Some policy types can even offer the policyholder a cash account to use while they're still alive.
I Have a Big Emergency Fund. Do I Still Need Pet Insurance?
It depends on how much financial protection you want.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
New York Post
Now is your chance to get your cat the purrfect gift
Cats love to hunt. Even your 10-year-old pampered tabby might crave the thrill of the chase once in a while, but you can’t exactly put them in an orange vest and go into the woods. You also can’t always be there whenever your pet needs exercise and stimulation, but their collar can.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
BBC
Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners
Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Top 5 ways to properly care for your senior pet
A senior cat or dog needs a different level of care than when they were young. The older your pet gets the more they’ll show signs of aging like arthritis, muscle loss, loss of hearing and eyesight, weight gain or loss, lethargy and more. Luckily, there are five things you can do regularly to help your beloved senior pet age comfortably and with ease.
animalfair.com
#GivingTuesday – Furtastic Tips for Bringing a New Dog or Cat Home for the Howlidays!
Looking for the purrfect Howliday gift for your loved ones? How about a new four-legged companion to ring in the New Year with?! The Howlidays are a great time to open your heart and your home to shelter a homeless animal. Whether you have decided to add another member to your barktastic pack or want to become a first time pet parent, there are always things to consider before bringing home your new bundle of joy.
psychologytoday.com
The Ethics of Crating Dogs
Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
washingtonstatenews.net
Cold Temps Have Arrived – Keep Your Pet Safe
The colder temps and snow seem festive during the month of December. If you’re like me and have pets - here are five great tips to help protect your animals from the cold elements and conditions of Washington State. 1) Speak Out!. If you notice an animal not being...
