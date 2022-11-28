ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
TheConversationCanada

Pro-choice crowdfunding has surged in the U.S. — but donating that way has risks

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the United States Supreme Court earlier this year overturned constitutional protections of reproductive choice for Americans. The ruling sparked protests, political action and outreach to women affected by the decision, including a flood of financial contributions to pro-choice organizations and causes. Crowdfunding campaigns have been part of the story of financial support for reproductive justice in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision. But while these campaigns have been massively successful by the standards of crowdfunding, they also raise significant concerns. Repercussions Financial needs arising from the Dobbs decision are acute. In addition to money...
The Associated Press

American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year’s World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Independent

Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.

Will Wisniewski, a 40-year-old train conductor from Seattle, is sick with the flu. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, is also sick. So are his kids. Most people in his position would take time off work to recover and take care of their family, but Mr Wisniewski works for the railroad, and he doesn’t have that right.“Who is supposed to take care of my kids? I can’t even tag team with my wife and give her a break,” Mr Wisniewski told The Independent on Thursday. After more than two years of negotiations between railway unions and rail companies, and...
