Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Baidu, RLX Technology, and Lufax Holding Are Rising This Week
Many Chinese stocks rose after protests broke out earlier this week over China's zero-COVID policies, which seemed to lead to the Chinese government beginning to ease restrictions. For the week, shares of the Chinese tech company and search engine Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) traded close to 17% higher as of 3:03...
NASDAQ
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $25.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from continued execution...
NASDAQ
General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $252.27, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Interesting FSR Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FSR options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.68, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the freight...
NASDAQ
IHG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.39, changing hands as high as $60.40 per share. InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zillow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And These 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Why Big Lots Stock Was Sliding Today
Shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) were pulling back today after the discount retailer posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report. As of 2:11 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.2%. So what. Big Lots said comparable sales in the quarter fell 11.7% and revenue was down 9.8% to...
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $84.83, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power...
NASDAQ
Domino's (DPZ) Down 24% in Past Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ have declined 24% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1%. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The...
Comments / 0