Chisago County, MN

Chisago County Commissioners get budget update

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

The Chisago County commissioners received an update on several budget recommendations that emerged from a meeting of the county’s Budget and Finance Committee as part of its Wednesday, Nov. 16, meeting.

One topic presented by County Administrator Chase Burnham from Budget and Finance was for Phase II of the Honeywell Energy Efficiency Improvement Project, whose costs have been set at $1,566,300. He said the committee recommended funding the project, with $729,577 coming from the county’s available American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds, $524,750 coming from the building fund balance, and the remaining $311,973 coming from the general fund.

Another topic was the county’s capital improvement plan (CIP) and the use of ARPA funds.

“This county has made a policy of having its CIP funding come from the County Program Aid,” Burnham said. “Those are unrestricted state dollars used to fund capital improvement programs.

“That is not a levy-funded program.”

Commissioner Ben Montzka asked if the plan, which covered the next five years, had guaranteed spending on all facets. His focus was on not locking in to paying the full amount of money earmarked for broadband improvements if that was not necessary.

“I’m not sure what that program will be, so I’d like to leave it flexible,” he said. “I’m not trying to slow it down, but I am trying to make sure we are not required to spend all of the money from that program.

“Maybe there will be a federal program that will solve this problem, so I don’t want to lock in to spending all that money if it’s not necessary.”

After Montzka was assured that was not the case, Commissioner Marlys Dunne expressed her support for the plan, which will cover the next five years.

“I think we’ve had some really good conversations about the allocations,” Dunne said. “I like the fact that we’re allocating dollars in some creative ways.

“The CIP supports the roads and public works, the cops, and some IT issues. I’m very comfortable with what we have right now.”

Road projects for 2023

County Engineer Joe Triplett gave an overview of the road projects on tap for 2023 in Chisago County.

The plans for the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 21, also known as Old County Road 76, and CSAH 40 projects are nearly complete, Triplett said, although he noted that the county might have to exercise eminent domain to acquire the necessary property.

Eminent domain is the right of government to acquire private property for public purposes by compensating the land owner.

“We’ve got three property owners on one [project], and maybe four on the other,” Triplett said. “There’s a parcel that’s in a conservatorship land trust, so we’ll have to go that route to acquire that.”

Council unanimously approved authorizing the exercising of eminent domain if necessary.

Triplett also asked for council direction on the County Road 70 project. The first two options included a full reconstruction of the road with different payment strategies, while the third option featured a reconditioning project that included subgrade replacement of the south end where needed, addressing drainage issues, and replacing the pavement to a 24-foot paved top.

Option 3 will cost $1.4 million; Dunne said the other two options would cost roughly $2.1 million.

“And we were pleased that this option would allow us to do 21 miles of resurfacing,” Triplett said. “On more than one occasion, you’ve heard me complaining or whining about not being able to get some miles done, and this affords us that opportunity.”

The commissioners presented strong and unanimous support for Option 3, although no vote was taken.

County recommits to law enforcement agreement

Sheriff Brandon Thyen presented contracts to provide law enforcement for the cities of Stacy, Harris and Rush City as well as for Taylor’s Falls, Shafer and Center City.

Thyen said the annual contract with all six cities expires on Dec. 31 of this year, and all six cities approved the new contracts for 2023.

Dunne asked if the contract included a rate increase for the coming year; Thyen said his department goes through a line-item analysis of the costs incurred in the contracts, including items such as vehicle costs, gas and oil, insurance and employee costs.

“I believe the rate went up a little under 4% from last year,” Thyen said. “We are not in the business of making money on these contracts; we are looking to cover our costs.

“It’s a good working relationship we have to provide these services to these cities.”

Commissioner Chris DuBose asked if a potential salary increase for the Sheriff’s Office was included in these contracts.

“We formulate the rate through May of the current year, and we provide those rates to the cities so they can set their budgets,” Thyen explained as a way of saying no. “In years past, the county utilized two-year contracts; my administration has gotten away from two-year contracts to handle the unknowns. When we see costs going up, we can utilize that [information] right away instead of letting them carry out for two years.”

The commissioners unanimously approved the contracts for next year.

