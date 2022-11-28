ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm

By Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eJ9l_0jQ8CLwI00

How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm 02:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the incoming snow .

MnDOT plows will soon be out to pre-treat the roads. They usually aim for 6-12 hours before a snow event, so for this incoming snow, the first crews will head out at midnight. Plows will hit trouble spots like bridges and overpasses that tend to get slick and freeze first.

What they treat the roads with and when and where to plow relies heavily on science and technology.

There are 200 MnDOT plows that cover just the metro area, with 400 drivers switching every 12 hours to keep the highways and interstates clean during a snow event.

CBS News

Each driver has their own set route and each plow is outfitted with sophisticated technology that is taking in real-time data of the road temperature, air temperature and the type of precipitation that's falling to give the driver a more accurate suggestion on how to treat the roads -- whether salt or brine works better, or a mix of both.

MnDOT says this technology is a game changer in Minnesota winters.

"It's never a one-stop shop or a one solution for every route out there. All of these factors have an impact, if it's a little bit colder, if it's more snow than less snow, if the timing is different all of those can have an impact on how well we do and how we do things," Anne Meyer with MnDOT communications said.

WCCO's Pauleen Le will take an even deeper dive into this technology Tuesday morning.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Why are bridges and ramps so slippery during the winter?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Snow and chilly weather made for some slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and ramps on Wednesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in charge of clearing 30,000 lane miles of state highways. It's more than the equatorial circumference of earth.Just in the metro, there are more than 4,000 lane miles to clear. Bridges and overpasses are particularly troublesome because of the air that comes underneath. Ramps have a thiner layer of pavement, which makes them extra slippery because the snow adheres to the ground more quickly."If you're coming off a ramp and there's a stop sign there and you're sitting idle, the exhaust pipe drips a bit and those add moisture to the scene and will freeze up if temperatures are right," said Anne Meyer with MnDOT.It's why some people, like Aspen Cooper, are taking extra precautions. "Getting into an accident or spending $10 for an Uber," Cooper said. "I'll take the $10."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota roads as snow continues

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported on Minnesota roads Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities metro and beyond. When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see about 4-7 inches of snow, which is expected to have a bigger impact on the evening commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Can you pass a snow plow?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?   The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision.  "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing

Well we had our first snowstorm of the season and it was a big one. No easing into the winter of 2022-2023 for us. Big storms in November are not as common as you might think. Some of our most notorious storms do happen in November but they’re pretty rare. The last real big one was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, which many people forget fell mostly into Nov. 1, but began on Oct. 31. The Armistice Day Blizzard of November 11-13, 1940 is another notorious storm that dumped 16.8 inches of snow and killed 154 people, 49 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Icy ramp stalls drivers in St. Paul, but MnDOT, Samaritans get traffic moving again

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tuesday's snowfall caused lingering issues on Minnesota roads Wednesday morning, including an icy ramp in St. Paul that thwarted drivers.During the morning commute Wednesday, traffic was completely stopped on the ramp from Interstate 35E south to Highway 52 south. The ice-coated ramp proved too tall a task for morning commuters.Minnesota Department of Transportation crews arrived to plow and salt the ramp, and both crew members and commuters helped to push other vehicles up the ramp and clear the clot.As of 7 a.m., traffic was moving on the ramp, albeit at a timid pace.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol reports nearly 2 dozen overnight crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The snow petered out in the Twin Cities by late Tuesday afternoon, but still, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 21 overnight crashes and 27 more spinouts in the same time period.Of those crashes, four involved injuries, but as of 8 a.m., none were reported to be fatal.The patrol also reported five semi trucks jack-knifing during the overnight hours.Also on Wednesday morning, northbound Interstate 35 was closed near West Central Avenue and Exit 55 south of Faribault due to a semi crash. Only emergency vehicles were allowed on the stretch, but by about 8:30 a.m. traffic was starting to move again in that area.As of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, there were more than 387 crashes, 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis reported.The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought from 7 to 9 inches of snow right across the Twin Cities area. Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall. At the height of the storm, all runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were closed for about two hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tuesday's snowfall prompted the first snow emergencies of the season for many cities across the Twin Cities."It was a little chaotic. I didn't know it was gonna snow this much," said driver Neva White.The Minnesota State Patrol reported 308 crashes between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.  MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"I got stuck. Took me about an hour. Luckily I had a friend with me so we got out, but I was very late," White said.It's White's first Minnesota winter owning a car. She's a student at the University of Minnesota."Coming out of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 100+ crashes after snow descends on morning commute

MINNEAPOLIS -- Snow descended upon Tuesday's morning commute, leading to hundreds crashes on this NEXT Weather Alert day. RELATED: NEXT Weather live updatesAccording to the Minnesota State Patrol, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. there were 308 crashes, 204 vehicle spinouts and 17 jackknifed semis. There were 34 injuries involved in the crashes, but none of them were serious. No fatal crashes have been reported. Early Tuesday afternoon, the state patrol confirmed that there was a crash involving a state patrol squad on Interstate 35W near 33rd Street in Minneapolis. There were injuries, but none of them are life threatening. MnDOT had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall.A winter storm warning is in effect for areas stretching from Mankato through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. That band could see anywhere between 4 and 8 inches in total.The snow was expected to move out of Minnesota after the evening commute.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

A look at the technology that tells MnDOT how to treat Minnesota's roads

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall.But how do they make those crucial decisions -- whether to use salt or brine, and which roads to treat and how?WCCO's Pauleen Le stepped into one of their plows to see firsthand the technology and the thought process behind making those decisions.During Minnesota winters, Maggie Faris enjoys the challenge of making sure the roads are safe to drive."I mean that's the part I look forward to all year," Faris said. "It's an adventure every single time."She's one of the more than 1,600 MnDOT...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP

Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
MANKATO, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening Update

Snowfall reports across the Twin Cities Metro as of 6 PM LTPhoto byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. Based on the latest local storm reports from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, snowfall totals range from around 6.5 to 8.5 inches across the Twin Cities region. The highest totals look to stretch from Prior Lake northeast along the river to Stillwater, Minnesota. The official reports as of 6 PM include 8.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and 5.3 inches at the NWS Twin Cities office in Chanhassen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
106K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy