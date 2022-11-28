ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Refurbished tech market growing as a way to save cash, and help the environment

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olvJx_0jQ8CElD00

WASHINGTON D.C. — As inflation continues to raise prices, consumer groups say more people are buying secondhand tech this holiday season.

In its latest report, national consumer group U.S. PIRG found more people are buying refurbished electronics. They found a 10 percent increase in the refurbished cell phone market alone last year.

“We expect that you can get like 20% off a new gift. But you have to make sure that you’re shopping smart,” said Lucas Gutterman, Designed to Last Campaign Director at U.S. PIRG.

Gutterman explains you can find quality products on sites like The Store and Decluttr. The report shows major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon also offer refurbished goods.

But Gutterman said make sure you pay attention to the fine print.

“The best options are going to have certified refurbished products, going to have at least 30- or 90-day warranties and then some also have return policy so you can just return no questions asked,” he said.

If an electronic is easier to repair, Gutterman said that means it’ll be better quality when its refurbished. He said smartphones, laptops and cameras are good options, but he suggests avoiding refurbished TVs or printers.

“We’re advocating to make sure that products can be repaired, we’re advocating for more information to consumers so that you can see how repairable a product is before you buy it,” he said.

On Capitol Hill, one federal proposal is the Fair Repair Act which would require manufacturers to provide access to necessary materials to repair devices at reasonable prices.

Buying secondhand tech can also help the environment. Gutterman said buying a refurbished smartphone can cut climate pollution by about 91 percent compared to buying a new one!

“Most of the pollution that’s made actually is in the manufacturing of the device, not the use,” said Gutterman. “So buying refurbished and using things for as long as we possibly can, really helps protect the environment.”

If you buy refurbished tech, consumer experts say you should test it out as soon as you get it to make sure it works. They say this will help you identify any problems and make it easier to get them fixed.

You can find more tips here: Fixed for the Holidays - PIRG

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Save $100 on the amazing Deeno X1500 portable power station

An unexpected power outage can leave you in the dark in the dead of night. It can also endanger your children trying to find their way around in the darkness. In an emergency situation, it could mean the difference between life and death. What’s more, it could also lead to...
outsidemagazine

Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power

Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

RBTX Online Marketplace 2.0: Low-Cost Automation is now even easier

The intuitive design offers users an immediate overview of the right components and more than 100 cost-effective automation solutions. November 28, 2022 - igus®, the leading global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers' machines, introduced Robotics Marketplace 2.0. The newly designed platform includes enhancements and additional features that make it even easier for users to develop a low-cost robotics solution that matches their requirements and budget and allows robotics component suppliers to present their products to a larger public in a new marketplace.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Retailers Turn to Robots in Cost Inflation Fight

LONDON (Reuters) - At a vast warehouse in the southern Dutch city of Roosendaal, automated cranes and driverless vehicles silently stack clothes for the French and Italian stores of retailer Primark, reducing the need for hard-to-come-by labour. With goods packed more densely up to its roof, the new warehouse, which...
salestechstar.com

GridX and SEW Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation Within the Utility Industry and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

Combining highly accurate rate analytics with the industry’s premier digital customer experience platform will help customers understand the impact of their actions and save energy. GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities, and SEW, the world’s leading and trusted provider of digital customer and workforce experience...
studyfinds.org

Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say

PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk ‘confident’ Neuralink brain chip is ‘ready for humans’

Elon Musk said his brain-computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink expects to begin clinical trials in humans in “about six months.”The multibillionaire tweeted on Thursday that he is confident that the Neuralink device is “ready for humans,” adding that the timing for beginning trials in people is a “function of working through the FDA approval process.”The Tesla titan had claimed the BCI technology will help treat people with brain disorders and diseases and help disabled people move and communicate.Mr Musk had earlier this year said the technology could eventually be used for more ambitious purposes such as allowing “human-AI symbiosis”.“We...
The Associated Press

PABCO Roofing Products Makes Strategic Additions to Executive Team

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The executive team of PABCO ® Roofing Products welcomes two new leaders: Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager; and David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing. The new executives will guide PABCO Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of architectural asphalt shingles for residential and commercial applications, into the company’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005361/en/ (LEFT) Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager, PABCO Roofing Products; (RIGHT) David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing, PABCO Roofing Products (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005599/en/ Range Energy launches with $8M in seed capital bringing electric trailers to the commercial trucking market (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodlogistics.com

3 Major Causes of Waste in the Food Supply Chain

Food insecurity and sustainability are two of the most talked about challenges of our day. But it’s important to realize they’re not mutually exclusive. In fact, they’re intertwined. Nearly 10% of the world’s emissions are caused by the manufacturing of food that will ultimately go to waste.
takeitcool.com

India Home and Personal Care Pigments Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Decorative Cosmetics in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India home and personal care pigments market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and applications.
The Associated Press

Sensata Technologies’ Tire Mounted Sensor for Automotive and Tire OEMs Provides New Data to Enhance Safety and Performance

SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it has developed a new Tire Mounted Sensor for vehicle and tire OEMs to deliver enhanced safety, performance, and data insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005337/en/ Sensata’s Tire Mounted Sensor is the next step in the evolution of tire sensing, leveraging tires as the single point of contact with the road to deliver new insights, beyond just pressure and temperature. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com

Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution

Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
emsnow.com

New Report Identifies Challenges to Continued U.S. Leadership in Semiconductor Design, Innovation

Following enactment of landmark semiconductor manufacturing and research investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, new SIA-BCG study highlights need to advance federal policies to reinforce U.S. chip design, tech leadership. WASHINGTON—Following the historic enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, the Semiconductor...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy