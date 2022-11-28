Read full article on original website
Jamie Silveus
1d ago
I don't think it matters if you're wearing a seatbelt if a tractor trailer barrels into your vehicle while you're stopped 🤦♂️.
Reply
4
Related
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Rockingham County
53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie of Broadway was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on Melrose Road when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the road's center line before colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east.
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
WHSV
Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Broadway died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday along the 1030 block of Melrose Road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Melrose Road when the rider failed to maneuver a curve...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
Augusta Free Press
Missing person: Augusta County authorities searching for James William Painter, 46
A Churchville man was who last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on Nov. 20 has been reported missing to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. James William Painter, 46, is 5’7”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone...
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 29 outside Centreville shopping centers
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pedestrian died last night after a vehicle hit them on Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville. The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive intersection, which is outside the Centrewood Plaza and Centreville Square shopping centers. Officers arrived at the scene before...
more961.com
Broadway man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 pm along Route 724, which is Melrose Road. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, 53-year-old Dwain Gillispie of Broadway died at the...
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
82-year-old woman hit by car, killed in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County. According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading […]
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Kenneth Burdette Henderson of Lovettsville was hit by a car and killed just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 25 near the intersection of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way.
WJLA
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Fairfax County; police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An individual was shot in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Hyman Way in the Mount Vernon District, police said. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they do have...
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
'This Is Not A Survivable Distance:' Maryland Plane Crash 911 Calls With Pilot Released
Investigators in Maryland have released 911 calls that were made by pilot Patrick Merkle after he made a crash landing and got his plane tied up in power lines in what could have been a harrowing incident. The new calls showed Merkle, 65, a Washington, DC resident, staying relatively calm...
Comments / 6