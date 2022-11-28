ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Comments / 6

Jamie Silveus
1d ago

I don't think it matters if you're wearing a seatbelt if a tractor trailer barrels into your vehicle while you're stopped 🤦‍♂️.

Reply
4
Related
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Broadway man dies in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Broadway died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday along the 1030 block of Melrose Road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Melrose Road when the rider failed to maneuver a curve...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
more961.com

Broadway man killed in weekend crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 pm along Route 724, which is Melrose Road. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, 53-year-old Dwain Gillispie of Broadway died at the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy