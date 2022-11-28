Read full article on original website
wnav.com
Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown
The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration in Hanover Wednesday night for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for future political activity. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to run...
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
BEAT NAVY: Army Football Unveils 2022 Army-Navy Game Uniforms
The Army Black Knights of West Point are ready to go with new uniforms to take on the Navy Midshipmen coming up in December for the 123rd Army-Navy game. Each year both teams wear limited-edition uniforms that tell the story of soldiers' past. This year Army Football will be honoring the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division. Army Football teamed up with Nike and created the Old Ironsides website that breaks down the meanings being all the insignias and designs on the new Army uniforms.
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Nottingham MD
2022 Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum Holiday Plane and Train Garden is now open
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s 9th annual Plane and Train Garden is now open. The attraction displays skillfully crafted train garden displays that feature various local sites, including Bengies Drive-In, Marshy Point Nature Center, the Washington Monument, Fort McHenry, and more. Admission is free.
marylandmatters.org
Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly
Joe Vogel and Jeffrie Long Jr. became the first members of Gen Z elected to the Maryland General Assembly this month. Vogel, a 25-year-old political activist, immigrated from Uruguay to Rockville as a toddler. He’s gay, Jewish and Latino, and each of those aspects of his identity shape his perspective.
Business Monthly
Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center
Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
'This Is Not A Survivable Distance:' Maryland Plane Crash 911 Calls With Pilot Released
Investigators in Maryland have released 911 calls that were made by pilot Patrick Merkle after he made a crash landing and got his plane tied up in power lines in what could have been a harrowing incident. The new calls showed Merkle, 65, a Washington, DC resident, staying relatively calm...
Sharing the Light
One of the most celebrated events on the Chesapeake Bay began humbly in 1981, when a guy named Jim Langer, who lived aboard his boat in Spa Creek, strung Christmas lights up in his rigging and paraded around Annapolis Harbor. The idea caught on and the one-man show quickly turned into a multi-boat parade. By 1988, the event was proclaimed the official Maryland Winter Celebration. Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade will feature dozens of boats ranging from a 75-foot skipjack from the Annapolis Maritime Museum to smaller sailboats, dressed-up Boston Whalers and more, gathered to dazzle more than 30,000 spectators surrounding the harbor on Saturday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
MDTA announces new split traffic pattern on northbound I-95 at MD 152 interchange
JOPPA, MD—As part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s ongoing $1.1 billion program to relieve congestion and improve travel along Interstate 95 between Baltimore County and Harford County, northbound I-95 at the MD 152 interchange (Exit 74) will shift to a new traffic pattern. Expected to begin on Thursday,...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College
Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
Four Winter Walks
Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
