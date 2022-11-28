ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO