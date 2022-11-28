Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
St. Louis' Old Courthouse takes next step toward renovation
ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service and the Gateway Arch Park Foundation have selected a local company to lead renovations on the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis-based Tarlton Corporation will lead the renovation, contributing to the CityArchRiver project, according to a press release. The...
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades. However, change is on the way. "We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022
The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
City of St. Louis offers anti-theft devices at low cost to protect your vehicle
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is offering anti-theft devices as the ongoing issue of carjackings and stolen vehicles continue. The city wants to help prevent vehicle theft by offering clubs and license plate screws at a reduced cost. Residents can purchase the devices at two locations...
St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months. St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
Here's how affordable St. Louis is compared with other metros
ST. LOUIS — If price increases for everything from rent to groceries are weighing on your mind, you can at least consider that St. Louis is among the nation's more affordable places in which to live. The St. Louis region ranks 41st for overall affordability among the nation's 100...
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
Armed man robs KFC in south St. Louis
An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.
KSDK
Man driving Kia SUV carjacked in The Grove
A man driving a Kia SUV was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in The Grove in St. Louis. A day later, neighborhood leaders outlined measures to keep the area safe.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old. The man...
So St. Louis: Court-Ordered Community Service, Undercover
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Rosie's Place is the latest smash-and-grab victim
ST. LOUIS — Rosie's Place is picking up the pieces after a smash-and-grab crew broke in early Friday morning. The crew stole some money and damaged property inside and outside of the building. 17th Ward Alderwoman Tina "Sweet-T" Pihl said she's come up with a solution to slow smash-and-grabs.
Man shot, killed at homeless encampment near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night just north of downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday behind an old brick warehouse located at 1500 Hadley St. Following a call regarding...
'I’ll never be able to look at a Nutcracker the same': St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
ST. LOUIS — The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis this month. It's something one local first grader and her family will never forget it. “She’s actually my middle daughter and so I lovingly call her my Oreo. She’s the...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 1