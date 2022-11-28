ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness

ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months. St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Rosie's Place is the latest smash-and-grab victim

ST. LOUIS — Rosie's Place is picking up the pieces after a smash-and-grab crew broke in early Friday morning. The crew stole some money and damaged property inside and outside of the building. 17th Ward Alderwoman Tina "Sweet-T" Pihl said she's come up with a solution to slow smash-and-grabs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy