Read full article on original website
Related
hoodline.com
SF SoMa eatery Town's End revived as Town's End Brunch
Brunch lovers, take notice. New owners are reviving longtime San Francisco eatery Town's End, which had closed down during the pandemic. After a soft opening Thanksgiving week, under the name Town's End Brunch, they are now serving traditional breakfast and brunch seven days a week, along with some fun twists – plus no less than five varieties of mimosas, served by the pitcher or by the glass.
hoodline.com
Oakland may soon have a street called Too $hort Way
We can almost guarantee those namesake lyrics by local rapper Too $hort will be running through your head when you drive along Oakland's Foothill Boulevard in the future – at least if a proposal to rename a stretch of the street for the rapper goes through. The Mercury News...
hoodline.com
Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out
One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
Comments / 0