ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njbmagazine.com

Sax Expands with Addition of New York-based KMR LLP

Parsippany-based tax and advisory firm Sax LLP has expanded its Consumer Products Practice and New York presence through the acquisition of tax and accounting firm KMR LLP, based in New York City. KMR LLP has provided financial guidance to individuals and businesses for close to two decades. The firm specializes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy