Austin, TX

Eater

Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American

Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
Eater

Take a Look at Sunny New Austin Wine Cafe and Shop Golden Hour

New South Austin dining and drinking destination Golden Hour opened earlier in November at 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100. Co-owners Barclay Stratton and Evan Dunivan sought to open a nice cafe and wine bar for South Austinites, similar in style to European cafes in terms of food, wines, space, and easy service styles. This means tons of bites, dishes, and natural wines served in a beautifully airy space with tons of natural light.
101.5 KNUE

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
hellogeorgetown.com

13th Annual Georgetown Swirl Tickets On Sale December 1

On Thursday, December 1 at 10 AM tickets for the 13th Annual Georgetown Swirl will go on sale. “Gather your friends for a fun evening in Georgetown,” according to the Georgetown Main Street Program. “The Georgetown Swirl will include tastings from Texas wineries as well as amazing food from local restaurants located inside the fabulous downtown retailer stops. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will have their choice of 10 wine samples and a tasting at each of the participating restaurants. The retail locations will have Swirl shopping specials for guests, so treat yourself to a few things while you’re out swirling around downtown! Live jazz music by Swing Shift will set a fun and festive mood. We will also have some surprise attractions, so stay tuned! Don’t miss out on the fun!”
roundtherocktx.com

December Round Rock Market Days

Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
roundtherocktx.com

Light Up the Lake is this Weekend

ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AdWeek

Ryan Chandler Joins KXAN Austin as Reporter

Ryan Chandler has joined Austin NBC affiliate KXAN as a Texas legislature reporter. “I’m comin’ home. Next month, I’ll be back at the Capitol covering #txlege and chasing stories across Texas, based with my friends @KXAN_News and airing statewide,” Chandler said on social media. “And Lubbock, this is not my 2 week notice – I’ll still be on KAMC/KLBK! Can’t wait to see you all soon.”
KVUE

Power restored in South Austin after mass outage

AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
