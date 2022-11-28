Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
‘Clinic for Special Children’ constructing new Lancaster County facility
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County. The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.
abc27.com
Cumberland County fire department receives donation
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
abc27.com
Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
abc27.com
Harrisburg intersection to be named after councilwoman
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midtown Harrisburg intersection will be named after a former trailblazing councilwoman. According to the city, the intersection of 6th Street and Harris Street will be named after Judith C. Hill. Hill was Harrisburg’s first Black woman to serve on the city council. Harrisburg...
abc27.com
Harrisburg intersection named after Midstate trailblazer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection of 6th and Harris Streets in Harrisburg is being renamed to “Judith C. Hill Way.”. Judith C. Hill, who became the first black woman on the Harrisburg City Council, grew up in the neighborhood near the intersection. Hill was elected to the...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com
‘Santa In The Park’ announced for Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa Claus will be taking a break from Christmas preparations to visit children of the Harrisburg area in Reservoir Park. According to the city, Santa (and a few of his elves) will be at the Reservoir Park mansion on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual Santa In The Park event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for families.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 2 that the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the third weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold. One of those winning tickets was sold in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
abc27.com
Christmas at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park
Built on a bluff overlooking the Susquehanna River, Fort Hunter Mansion and Park is located just outside the city of Harrisburg. The holidays are coming alive there with fun offerings for the young…and the young at heart.
abc27.com
‘The Nutcracker’ being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Nutcracker is back for the Christmas season, as is our favorite narrator!. abc27’s Dennis Owens is the voice for The Nutcracker, performed by the Pennsylvania Regional Ballet at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg. “They love it, you can hear them in the...
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.
roi-nj.com
New lease, anchor extension continue momentum at Levin-managed center in Pa.
A period of steady transactional activity at High Pointe Commons in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has recently seen a new commitment with athletic shoe and apparel franchise Fleet Feet (2,700 square feet) and a long-term lease extension with junior anchor Christmas Tree Shops (35,000 square feet), according to a Monday announcement from Levin Management Corp.
abc27.com
Capital Region Water approves wastewater rate increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water’s Board of Directors voted on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to approve the 2023 budget and rates during a special meeting. According to the company, the board approved a roughly $2.55 per month increase in wastewater rates for a standard residential property in the city. The company has also stated that there will be no change to the drinking water rates or the stormwater fee.
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA
Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
abc27.com
Former government official charged with allegedly trying to defraud small business owners
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Chambersburg, Franklin County has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that between the years 2003, and 2014, 67-year-old James Coccagana, who was chief of the Engineering and Planning Division in the Directorate of Public Works at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg worked with a number of unnamed coconspirators to defeat the rules and purpose of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program.
abc27.com
Rodgers and Associates talk retirement
A wealth management firm in Lancaster specializes in helping clients become financially independent for retirement while focusing on their needs and concerns. Jeremie Patrick joins us now to share how they can help you.
abc27.com
First Aid Friday: Snow and ice safety
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Remember, snow can come with ice, and ice can come with danger. It’s First Aid Friday with a warning about that danger. Nathan Harig, Assistant Cheif at Cumberland Goodwill EMS has that for us.
Comments / 0