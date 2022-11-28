ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Noodle the Pug, known for his ‘bones, no bones’ days, has died

(WFLA) — Noodle the Pug, the pug who became famous on TikTok for his “bones” or “no bones” days, has died at the age of 14. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s owner, announced the pug’s death Saturday morning in a message on TikTok. “Noodle passed yesterday,” he said. “He was at home, he was in my arms, […]
