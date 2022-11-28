Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Study shows Southern Indiana employers increasing wages and plan on adding more employees
Southern Indiana employers say a workforce pay increase is expected in the next 12 months in addition to the ones given in 2022, according to Radius Indiana’s third biennial survey of wages and benefits throughout the region. The 2022 Radius Indiana Wages and Benefits Survey gives local companies up-to-date,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Opinion: Long-eared bat endangered designation should be considered in Buffalo Springs Project
New Listing has Implications for the Proposed Buffalo Springs Project, but Neglects Dire Need to Define Critical Habitat for Conservation. On November 29, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) of the Department of the Interior determined that the Northern long-eared bat (Myotis septentrionalis) warrants protection as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.
Comments / 0