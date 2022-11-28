ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban to begin Dec. 1

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okM0s_0jQ8B6kR00

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban will begin December 1 with 107 miles of main streets throughout the city closed off for parking from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation states that during a buildup of snow and ice, parked cars on the affected routes reduces traffic flow and can cause unsafe conditions.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

Cars left parked on these designated roadways obstruct the path of snowplows and prevent routes from being fully plowed and salted.

Violators will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day.
Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org for a map of streets impacted by the ban and to view the City’s snow plows in real-time during a storm. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

When is the first day of winter? Will it be colder, snowier than normal?

(CBS) – The first day of winter arrives officially on Dec. 21. While some think of the entire day, technically it lasts only for a brief time, at 3:48 p.m. when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible.  Looked at another way, it means the sun's path across the sky is at its lowest point. Winter ends on March 20, 2023 at 3:24 p.m.  The first day of "meteorlogical winter' begins on Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 28.  That's the range that forecasters use for compiling statistical data. It is also known as the day with...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

CTA Holiday Bus begins running in Chicago

CHICAGO - Be on the lookout, as the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus began its seasonal run Tuesday afternoon. You willl know the bus is near when you hear the sound of holiday music and a jolly "Ho-Ho-Ho!" from Santa. The bus will travel multiple CTA bus routes throughout the city...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Wednesday will see temps plunge and winds whip

THERE’S WIND AND QUITE A SLUG OF ARCTIC AIR HEADED THIS WAY WEDNESDAY–A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET UP IS TAKING SHAPE and to bring an end to Tuesday’s 50+-deg temps. Should our official Tuesday high end up 57-deg here in Chicago, my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll indicates that would produce a tie for the 5th warmest Nov 29th on the books here over the past 150 years.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Huge temp drop follows Tuesday’s mild, windy weather

Tuesday’s gusty winds With a wind Advisory in effect for a portion of the Chicago area, blustery southerly winds gusted over 40 mph at several local airport locations, Huge temperature plunge If the forecast high temp of 28-degree Wednesday afternoon verifies there will be a 30-degrees drop from Chicago’s official Tuesday afternoon high of 58-degrees. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cold Thursday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Really cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Most locations will have wind chills in the single digits and low teens by Thursday morning. Not as windy Thursday, but still breezy. Highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny.A brief warmup for Friday thanks to gusty southerly winds. Highs will be in the low 50s. A strong cold front moves in Friday night with a few light showers. Behind the front, it will be cold this weekend with highs in the 30s. Chilly next week with a slight chance for rain on Monday and a chance for snow showers on Tuesday.TONIGHT: Clear skies and very cold. Low 19°, wind chills in the single digits and teens.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy & windy with a slight chance of rain. High 50°
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Brace for big ch-ch-changes, as wind & rain roll in

–BIG CHANGES LOOM—and amid strong winds in the coming 24 hours. –Temps today hit 58—a late October level—but plunge to December/January levels Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will come in 30-deg colder than today—and with wind chills factored, the air Wed is to feel 40-deg colder than today’s ABOVE NORMAL 50s. The 58 today was 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area

CHICAGO - Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter. Highs reach the mid...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Christmas Ship to arrive at Navy Pier this Saturday

CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas Ship will arrive at Navy Pier Saturday and will be carrying 1,200 firs. In the early part of the century, many ships brought Christmas trees from forests along Lake Michigan to Chicago. The original Christmas Ship was the "Rouse Simmons," which was known to bring trees...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy coat weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong cold front will pass through the area this evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few showers and storms possible, but mainly before 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will fall tonight and westerly winds will gust to 40 miles per hour.By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Clearing skies by late morning Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills remain in the teens through the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Mostly sunny, not as windy, but still cold for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.Temperatures rebound back to the low 50s on Friday, then colder again this weekend with rain chances starting Sunday.TONIGHT: Evening showers and isolated storms, then windy and falling temperatures overnight. Low 27°WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and cold. Wind chills in the teens. High 33°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of temperatures this week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We'll see a little of everything this week with warm, cold, wind, rain and possibly a little snow.  A nice start to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s Monday. Becoming windy and milder Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s with rain likely late into early Wednesday.  Blustery and noticeably colder Wednesday in the 30s for highs. Wind chills by night near zero.   
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. The accident involving Metra UP-NW No. 603 happened around 6:30 a.m. at Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no longer any service alerts for the […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra Rock Island Line train hits vehicle in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a vehicle in Midlothian Tuesday morning. The accident involving Metra Rock Island train No. 400 happened around 5 a.m. at 149th Street and Pulaski Road. No word yet on the extent of injuries. According to Metra, service on Rock Island Mainline Track 1 and Track 2 have been restored. […]
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Parked cars in downtown garages are becoming targets for thieves more and more

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers coming downtown are becoming easy targets – as crooks wait for people to park and then make their move.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday, thieves are lurking and smashing car windows in parking garages in the evening and overnight. Many people are coming back to parking garages in the Loop to find items stolen – not to mention damage to their vehicles.A garage on Monroe Street between Wells and Franklin streets was one of dozens targeted this month. It ruined a visit to the city for an Indiana couple."This trip to Chicago was mental get...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy, windy Tuesday with possible rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with a breezy south wind and lows around 40 degrees.Mostly cloudy and windy Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Shower chances increase after sunset as a strong cold front moves into the area. A brief thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.Wednesday will feature a clearing sky, a strong west wind and much colder temperatures. Highs will be around 32 degrees, but it will feel like the teens all day with the wind chill. Very cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.Sunny and cold on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.A brief warmup for Friday with highs near 50 degrees, then turning colder this weekend behind a Friday night cold front.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 40°TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Showers after sunset. High 57°WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and much colder. High 32°
CHICAGO, IL
MuckRock

‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution

Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy