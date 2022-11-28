Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban to begin Dec. 1

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban will begin December 1 with 107 miles of main streets throughout the city closed off for parking from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation states that during a buildup of snow and ice, parked cars on the affected routes reduces traffic flow and can cause unsafe conditions.

Cars left parked on these designated roadways obstruct the path of snowplows and prevent routes from being fully plowed and salted.

Violators will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day.

Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org for a map of streets impacted by the ban and to view the City’s snow plows in real-time during a storm. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.

