List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Where to find a storm shelter in Lafayette County, Miss.
OXFORD, Miss. — Officials in Lafayette County, Miss., want to make residents aware of storm shelter locations in the event of severe weather. Strong storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and potential tornadoes are expected to track through the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Here’s a list of storm...
Man arrested for shoplifting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a man for shoplifting at a local Walmart. The Tupelo Police Department went to the Walmart on West Main on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police say Mikaele Flowers, 24, attempted to leave the store with over $1,000 in merchandise without paying for it. A...
Police presence shuts down highway in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A large police presence Monday night shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch but authorities did not say what caused the closure. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
Man assaulted after crash that shut down highway in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a large police presence shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch Monday night. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
John Carlisle Cole
John Carlisle Cole died November 24, 2022 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford. He was born June 11, 1935 in Charleston, MS the first born of his parents Mary Myrtle Carlisle Cole and Eugene M. Cole. He was 87 years old. John married his Pope School sweetheart, Charlie Ruth Onskt...
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party
Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
Man assaulted during disturbance in Olive Branch
Olive Branch police are investigating a reported assault during a disturbance in the city Monday evening. According to police, the disturbance was reported in the 7700 block of Highway 178 shortly before 6:30 p.m. On arrival, a Hispanic male victim told officers that he had been involved in a motor...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
Investigators describe panic, destruction in trial of man accused of deadly Walmart shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — New photos were presented Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of a deadly shooting at the Southaven Walmart in 2019. Prosecutors said that Montez Abram killed two people and wounded a police officer in the shooting. FOX13 was in the court on the third...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Oakland couple indicted following the death of their infant son
An Oakland couple has been indicted following the death of their infant son in June 2022. 7-month-old Max Long was pronounced dead after being brought to a Memphis hospital by his parents in June.
Mississippi man dead after acquaintance reportedly shoots him inside car
A shooting inside a car in Mississippi left one man dead and another arrested Friday. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gadarrious Toliver, 23, shot and killed another man while the two were sitting together inside a car on Belmont Road in Panola County. After the shooting, the car...
No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county’s district attorney said Tuesday. In July, officers in Oakland said they pursued 25-year-old Brandon Calloway for half a mile to […]
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
