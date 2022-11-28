Read full article on original website
The Cochise County supervisors didn’t question election equipment when they won in 2020
The two Republican Cochise County supervisors who have so far refused to certify the Nov. 8 election because of ostensible concerns about the trustworthiness of electronic ballot tabulators weren’t concerned when that same equipment confirmed their electoral victories in 2020. Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd were both elected...
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
What the legal and political fallout could be from Cochise County not certifying election results
Nov. 28 was the legal deadline for all 15 of Arizona’s counties to certify the results of the November elections. Normally, it’s a rather uneventful part of the elections process, but not this year. Republican officials in rural Cochise County voted to delay certifying the results of the...
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
Voters weigh in on Cochise County Board of Supervisors' vote
Some say it's reasonable to postpone for accuracy, while others are disappointed in the decision. People are weighing in on Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors vote to postpone
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Fort Huachuca requiring masks indoors starting Wednesday
Fort Huachuca announced all personnel will be required to wear masks indoors unless they are social distancing or actively working out at the fitness center.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Making a Difference for 25 Years
The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
