Storm Lake Police Association Announces New Program Which Will Contribute Funds to Local Businesses
The Storm Lake Police Association announced a new program called “Pay It Forward Friday”. The program is designed to thank the community for all the support the police association receives from the public. Beginning this holiday season and continuing for next year, the Storm Lake Police Association will donate funds to local businesses each Friday to “pay it forward” for a portion of customers' purchases.
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake
Robert Otto, age 87, of Storm Lake, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held...
Storm Lake Area Lakes Still Unsafe for Ice-Fishing
The lakes in the Storm Lake area have been frozen over the past week due to the colder temperatures. However, the Iowa DNR reiterates that all ice is unsafe for ice fishing. The area lakes have only been layered with thin ice. With potential windy and warmer days in the forecast next week, some areas may open up again. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District Office at (712)-657-2638.
Close to Six Inches of Snow Fell in Storm Lake in November
Storm Lake received just under six inches of snow during the month of November, according to measurements taken outside the radio stations. The November precipitation total in Storm Lake added up to a little more than five tenths. The average high temperature in Storm Lake last month was 45 degrees....
Bird Flu Confirmed in Buena Vista County Turkey Flock
Agriculture officials have confirmed a positive case of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. This marks the 5th case of bird flu in BV County this year. The previous four cases were confirmed in March. There have now been 24 total cases of bird flu in Iowa flocks this year, with five of them confirmed in the fall.
Tornadoes Win A Pair Of Matches To Begin Season
Wrestling scores from Pocahontas Thursday night. Rylan Richardson, Christian Roque, and Aiden Phillips all went 3-0 on the night. Varsity heads to Sioux City on Saturday and JV will go to Orange City on Monday. Other scores.... Emmetsburg beat Pocahontas Area 39-31 and the E-Hawks also beat Sioux Central 48-21.
Tornado Basketball Teams Split With Denison-Schleswig
The Storm Lake basketball teams hosted Denison-Schleswig Thursday night at Tornado Fieldhouse and the Tornado girls pushed their record to 3-0 with a 70-37 win over the Monarchs. Adeeya Yanga scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Maddy Raveling scored 12, MacKenzie Harder and Avery DeHaan each chipped in with ten. The Tornadoes outscored the Monarchs 35-9 in the 2nd and 3rd quarter.
Alta Aurelia Boys Rally in 4th Quarter ; Win Season Opener
A big 4th quarter run sparked the Alta Aurelia boys basketball to a 57-51 win at Ridge View in the season opener for both teams Thursday in Holstein. Alta Aurelia scored the last six points of the 1st quarter to take an 11-6 lead. The Warriors strung together six straight points in the 2nd quarter as well which helped them to a ten point lead. A basket followed by an and-one by Jack Bloom with no time on the clock gave Alta Aurelia a 32-24 lead at halftime.
1A #2 Newell-Fonda uses a 31-0 run to sprint past Western Christian
The number two team in Class 1A Newell-Fonda was dominant in a 63-27 win over Western Christian in girls basketball. The Western Christian Wolfpack opened up the game scoring the first bucket to go up 2-0. The Newell-Fonda Mustangs would fire back with one of their first half runs scoring ten straight to go up 10-2 after a Wolfpack timeout. The Wolfpack would regroup out of the time-out and collect a quick basket to cut the Mustang lead to 10-4. That is when the game took its decisive turn. The Mustangs would score the final 18 points of the first quarter to lead 28-4 after one.
