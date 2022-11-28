The number two team in Class 1A Newell-Fonda was dominant in a 63-27 win over Western Christian in girls basketball. The Western Christian Wolfpack opened up the game scoring the first bucket to go up 2-0. The Newell-Fonda Mustangs would fire back with one of their first half runs scoring ten straight to go up 10-2 after a Wolfpack timeout. The Wolfpack would regroup out of the time-out and collect a quick basket to cut the Mustang lead to 10-4. That is when the game took its decisive turn. The Mustangs would score the final 18 points of the first quarter to lead 28-4 after one.

NEWELL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO