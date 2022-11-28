ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii causing more than dozen earthquakes

Hawaii’s National Weather Service branch has issued an ashfall warning after an eruption began on Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, on the state’s Big Island.The eruption, the volcano’s first in nearly four decades, has triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began at approximately 11.30pm Hawaii time on Sunday night. The service warned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash ... downwind”.So far, the service has said that lava flows “are contained within the...
The Independent

What’s happening at Mauna Loa right now?

Indy100

Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii

For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
watchers.news

Sentinel-2 satellite views erupting Mauna Loa volcano, Hawai’i

Mauna Loa started erupting at around 09:30 UTC on November 28, 2022 (23:30 LT on November 27) in Moku‘āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on our planet. Its last eruption took place in 1984 (VEI 0).
The Atlantic

The Mauna Loa Eruption Is a Gift for Science

The world’s largest volcano is erupting for the first time since 1984. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, a giant mound of a volcano that looks so much like Mars that researchers actually hold Mars simulations there, has stirred. Authorities say the eruption does not threaten any local communities; no evacuation orders have been issued.
The Independent

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren't threatening nearby communities.The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.Mauna...
wealthinsidermag.com

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS

(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
