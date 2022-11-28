Read full article on original website
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Producer Judy Counihan Joins Pulse Films as Scripted Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)
“Gangs of London” banner Pulse Films has hired “Fate: The Winx Saga” producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures, has worked across Europe and the U.S. in both film and television for the last 25 years. She officially joins the company in the new year.
Cinema Guild Acquires Jacquelyn Mills‘ Berlin Prize-Winning Doc ’Geographies Of Solitude’
EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Guild has picked up U.S. rights to the Jacquelyn Mills-directed Berlin prize winner Geographies of Solitude with plans to open the documentary in theaters next year, beginning with a run at New York City’s Anthology Film Archives from January 25- 31. An immersion into the rich ecosystem of Sable Island, a remote sliver of land in the Northwest Atlantic, the film follows Zoe Lucas, a naturalist and environmentalist who has lived there for over 40 years, collecting, cleaning and documenting marine litter that persistently washes up on the island’s shores. The feature shot on 16mm and created using eco-friendly filmmaking...
2023 Oscars: Best Documentary Feature Predictions
Predicting the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar becomes a lot easier on December 21 when the academy announces the 15 films that make the shortlist. Those semi-finalists are culled from the more than 100 titles that qualified this year for consideration. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Documentary Feature predictions.) To winnow those down to a manageable number, the academy adds newly eligible documentary feature to a virtual screening room available to all 500-plus members of the documentary branch. While all members are encouraged to watch as many of these as they can, one-fifth of the...
The Best Netflix Documentaries Of 2022 So Far
The following article includes mentions of child abuse and sexual assault. Every year, Netflix debuts a slam-dunk list of documentaries. In the wake of successful true-crime productions like "Evil Genius" and "Conversations With a Killer," 2022 was an excellent year for the streaming titan — as it produced its most dynamic documentary films yet.
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, and Member of the Industry may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of tickets for the...
Luxbox Takes Sales Rights on San Sebastian Industry Winner ‘El Castillo’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Paris-based Luxbox have acquired Martín Benchimol’s “El Castillo” for international sales, excluding Argentina. Produced by Gema Films, the drama marks the solo feature debut for Benchimol whose “The Dread,” co-directed by Pablo Aparo, scooped best medium-feature doc at 2017’s IDFA. The story tracks Justina, a maid, whose lifelong devotion to her employer is rewarded with a castle. The grand property is set deep within the Argentinian Pampa. The gift comes with one condition, Justina must never sell the castle. The film stars newcomers Alexa Olivo and Justina Olivo.“We discovered ‘El Castillo’ in the WIP Latam at San Sebastián where it is becoming tradition...
After this year's Oscars controversy, film academy will present all 23 categories live
After a fierce backlash from its own members, the film academy will once again present all 23 categories live at the Oscars next year.
The great success of the seventh edition of PhotoVogue Festival
WHAT WOULD SUSAN SONTAG SAY? The contradiction of overexposure, a debate on how the ubiquity of images shapes our ability to feel, was the theme of the seventh edition of PhotoVogue Festival, the first conscious fashion photography festival that focuses on the common ground between ethics and aesthetics. Between 17 and 20 November 2022, around 10,000 people visited the exhibitions and participated in the talks organised at the BASE Milano cultural centre.
Nat Geo’s Alan Eyres joins Plimsoll to lead US-based operations
ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions has hired Nat Geo exec Alan Eyres to lead its US-based operations. Eyres becomes head of Plimsoll USA, reporting to founder & CEO Grant Mansfield, with a remit to expand the company’s Stateside footprint. The exec has a long history with Plimsoll, having served as...
Pulse Films hires Archery Pictures & Objective alum as scripted creative director
Vice Media Group’s Pulse Films has brought on board producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan has worked across Europe and the US in both film and television for the last 25 years, most recently holding the creative director role at Archery Pictures (Riviera). She was also executive producer on Netflix show, Fate: The Winx Saga.
‘Emancipation’ Review: A Subdued Will Smith Carries Antoine Fuqua’s Brutal but Essential Slave Saga
More than 150 years since the end of the Civil War, slavery remains the scar that just won’t heal in the United States. Recognizing that, Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” is a bracing and still-necessary attempt to face this painful legacy head-on, inspired by perhaps the single most powerful image we have of a once-enslaved person: the 1863 portrait of “Whipped Peter,” whose lacerated back served as shocking proof of unconscionable mistreatment by his white “masters.” That photograph, widely circulated during the Civil War, forced the world to confront the cruelty of this system — much as Fuqua himself does with this unflinching account of a free man’s escape … and the society that conspired to keep him in chains.
Elvis Mitchell: The success of Black '70s films was "the dirty little secret of American cinema"
Today cinephiles consider Gordon Parks Jr.'s "Three the Hard Way," an action vehicle starring Jim Brown, Jim Kelly and Fred Williamson, to be a classic. But back in the day, veteran film critic Elvis Mitchell found the plot to be laughable. Mitchell, who directed, executive produced and wrote the Netflix...
Remembering Robert Clary’s journey from Holocaust hell to Hogan’s Heroes humor
Robert Clary, the last main cast member of the '60s comedy series “Hogan’s Heroes,” died on Nov. 16 at the age of 96. First aired in 1965, the unusual sitcom has remained enormously popular through the years despite the sobering setting in a German POW camp. “We had a great crew and I...
Kelly Marie Tran, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Launch Antigravity Academy Banner (Exclusive)
Kelly Marie Tran and her Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada (who helmed the Oscar-winning animated feature alongside Don Hall) are officially coming together professionally. The pair have launched production company Antigravity Academy, which will develop and produce movies, television, theater and short-form content from and about people from historically excluded communities.More from The Hollywood ReporterKelly Marie Tran to Star in, Produce Biopic on Activist Amanda Nguyen (Exclusive)Raising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking2021 Global Box Office Down 50 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Times: MPA Report AGA has tapped Winsor Yuan, previously vice...
Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the...
