Community members fighting drug abuse and other addictions could have a place to go under a proposal you can learn more about at Tuesday’s (11/29/22) Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee meeting. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich is scheduled to give a presentation on what the county would like to build as a sober living facility using funds received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The housing project would give individuals trying to get sober a safe place they could go while they get their feet underneath them. If the city was interested, they could contribute some of their ARPA dollars to make the project even more robust. Helping people address their issues is a familiar one for Sturgeon Bay Common Council member and Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee member Seth Wiederanders. As a longtime employee of Jak’s Place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, Wiederanders says places like these can provide vital support to those who may not have it from other sites.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO