Manitowoc County, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board to Gather in Brillion Today

There is only one governmental meeting this week in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc-Calumet Library System Board is slated to gather in the Brillion Public Library at 5:30 this evening. After giving the public time to voice their comments, the Board will discuss financial business, including their financial reports from September...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Roncalli High School to Host Christmas Variety Show This Weekend

Roncalli High School will be hosting their annual Christmas Variety Show this weekend. Performances of “When Love Was Born” will take place at 7:00 Saturday evening (December 3rd) and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Zimmer Auditorium. Program Director Timothy Olson is inviting the public out to...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay, Door County exploring sober living facility

Community members fighting drug abuse and other addictions could have a place to go under a proposal you can learn more about at Tuesday’s (11/29/22) Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee meeting. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich is scheduled to give a presentation on what the county would like to build as a sober living facility using funds received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The housing project would give individuals trying to get sober a safe place they could go while they get their feet underneath them. If the city was interested, they could contribute some of their ARPA dollars to make the project even more robust. Helping people address their issues is a familiar one for Sturgeon Bay Common Council member and Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee member Seth Wiederanders. As a longtime employee of Jak’s Place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, Wiederanders says places like these can provide vital support to those who may not have it from other sites.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore’s United Visionaries to Host Virtual Panel Discussion Thursday

The following article was written by Natasha Khan from Lakeshore’s United Visionaries Board of Directors. On Thursday, December 1, at 6 PM, Lakeshore’s United Visionaries (L.U.V.) will be convening for another virtual panel discussion hosted by Manitowoc Public Library. Our five-participant panel will feature five L.U.V. Board Members. The focus of this presentation will revolve around Civility and Civil Discourse. Not surprisingly, the name of the program is very straightforward and to-the-point: “Civility”.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD Student Behavior Committee to Gather This Evening

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Ad-Hoc Student Behavior Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today. They will be in Conference Room 1 in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 4:15 p.m. After getting an update on feedback and additional data, the group will discuss the formation of...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Fire Chief Accepts Similar Position in Grand Chute

Two Rivers Fire Chief Steve Denzien is leaving after four years of service to accept a similar position for the Town of Grand Chute. During his tenure, Chief Denzien established the Manitowoc County Training Officers Association, was an active member of the community and past president of The Two Rivers Rotary Club,
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

United Way Thanksgiving Day Meal Serves Hundreds

This time of year is known as the time of giving, and the United Way of Manitowoc County did just that last week. According to Ashley Bender, the Executive Director of the United Way, roughly 50 volunteers showed up to help serve an estimated 250 people a Thanksgiving Day meal.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
travelwithsara.com

A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Evergleams On Eighth Opens In Downtown Manitowoc

Manitowoc’s past holiday manufacturing creations are featured again this year in the city’s downtown. The “Evergleams on Eighth” display of aluminum Christmas trees was officially kicked off Wednesday night for the Lakeshore Holiday Parade. Barb Bundy-Jost and Jordan Kabat were guests recently on the WCUB Breakfast...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Public Invited to Discuss 2023 Two Rivers City Budget

There is only one meeting scheduled for this week in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be holding a work session meeting today at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023 City Budget, which will include...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Official Gives Updates on Lincoln Bomb Threat Hoax

We now know the two males involved in last week’s phoned-in bomb threat hoax at Lincoln High School were both in their mid-teens. Manitowoc Police Captain of Detectives Peter McGinty tells Seehafer News about the young perpetrator from Canada. “The Winnipeg Police Services did take into custody a 15-year-old...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Garage Fire Marks First Residential Fire of the Holiday Season

Each year, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hangs a wreath donned with green Christmas lights, and each time they respond to a residential fire, they change a bulb to red. The Holiday Wreath Program is designed to raise public awareness about fire safety, however, they have already had to change out one of the bulbs.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Michael K. Witczak

Michael K. Witczak

Michael K. Witczak, age 59, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022 at Hamilton Health Services, Two Rivers. He was born November 13, 1963 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Richard and Sonja (Maruga) Witczak. Michael attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1982. He was a professional waiter for most of his career, working as a server at Famous Dave’s in Chicago and Las Vegas. Upon returning to Manitowoc, Michael was most recently employed at Applebee’s in Manitowoc. He was in the drum and bugle corp. as well as the swim team in high school. He was also a skilled painter.
MANITOWOC, WI
Lorraine K. Koeppel

Lorraine K. Koeppel

Lorraine K. Koeppel age 94, a resident of St. Mary’s Home, Manitowoc and a former resident of Whitelaw was called by God late Friday evening on November 25, 2022. Lorraine was born on March 3, 1928 in Manitowoc. She was the oldest child born to the late Raymond and Marie (Knier) Schuh Sr. Lorraine attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School where she graduated with the class of 1946. On August 28, 1953 she was married to Vernon E. Koeppel at St. Paul Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Lorraine was a member of St. Michaels Parish in Whitelaw, St. Michaels Christian Mothers Society and was a member of the Business Women of the Lakeshore. After retirement she volunteered at the Manitowoc County Historical Society and the Holy Family Hospital gift shop. Lorraine is a 50+ year employee at the Manitowoc Savings Bank/Associated Bank, who upon retiring was the head of auditing and once retired Lorraine was asked to return to manage the Associated Bank division at Felician Village where she worked well into her 70’s. She was one of the longest employees of Associated Bank, Manitowoc, but the greatest joy in Lorraine’s life was her family.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

John C. Dahlke, 56, Two Rivers, fail/ report to county jail (10+ days) on 5/12/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 01-22-2023 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

