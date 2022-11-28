The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, January 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring the AMA Arenacross Championship to Prescott Valley, AZ. The fans in Prescott Valley will see firsthand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family,” said Wayne Seboa, one of the AMA Arenacross promoters. “A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 pm! The night will be packed with great sound and lights, one v one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 pm with some of the top riders in the country battling for the #1 plate.”

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO