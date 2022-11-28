Read full article on original website
journalaz.com
Verde Valley Homeless Coalition breaks ground for transitional housing
The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition broke ground for their new transitional housing development site on Nov. 22. This new structure, named the Friendship House, will be located off Main Street in Cottonwood and will consist of six individual bedrooms sharing a communal kitchen and living area. “We were expecting the...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Welcomes the New County Administrator Maury Thompson
Yavapai County Welcomes the New County Administrator Maury Thompson. On September 9, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Maury Thompson as the next Yavapai County Administrator. On December 1, 2022, Mr. Thompson officially began his career with Yavapai County and joined the Administration team at 1015 Fair St., in Prescott AZ.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Manager Earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
SignalsAZ
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
Sedona Red Rock News
City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County
The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s Holiday Light Parade Winners Announced
The streets were full of onlookers at the 25th Annual Prescott Holiday Light Parade this past Saturday, November 26th, 2022. More than 40 floats and live entertainment meandered around the Courthouse Plaza and lit up the streets with festive flare. Five judges awarded the best floats in these categories based on creative decoration and most number of lights.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Candle Business Moves Back to the Future
Creative couple moves business back to Prescott. Their allure is legendary. The mystery and beauty of candles hold a cherished place in human history, dating back to the ancient cultures of the Egyptians. Today, candles are traditionally used to decorate birthday cakes, create a romantic mood for a special meal...
SignalsAZ
AMA Arenacross Comes to Findlay Toyota Center in January
The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, January 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring the AMA Arenacross Championship to Prescott Valley, AZ. The fans in Prescott Valley will see firsthand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-packed night of racing and entertainment for the whole family,” said Wayne Seboa, one of the AMA Arenacross promoters. “A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 pm! The night will be packed with great sound and lights, one v one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 pm with some of the top riders in the country battling for the #1 plate.”
SignalsAZ
Pines in the Mountain Landscape: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss pines in the mountain landscape. Learn about the right mulch thickness for raspberries, roses and other shrubs, how to treat Pine Scale, rosemary in winter, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, December 4th, 2022 – “The Grange”
It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
SignalsAZ
FreedomCore Pilates New Location is Open!
FreedomCore Pilates, Prescott Valley’s #1 pilates studio is now open in their new locations!. After almost two years on Florentine Rd, Jess Costa and her incredible fitness team have expanded into a new location in the Fry’s Shopping Center, 3140 N. Glassford Hill, Suite 101. On Monday, November...
sunlakessplash.com
Mandarin Ducks Found in Arizona
Beautiful Mandarin ducks were seen and photographed in Prescott, Ariz., in November. Through the Audubon network, the ducks were sighted and entered on the eBird alert so that birders could experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Two males were seen!. This is what the exciting bird migration can bring as birds come...
myradioplace.com
Agencies served a search warrant in Camp Verde this morning
Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan. Since mid-September, 2022, Cottonwood Police have been investigating...
SignalsAZ
Family Systems & The Mascot | Power of the Mind
On this week’s Power of the Mind presented by Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare, Gregory Struve and Elicia Morigeau chat about family dynamics and specifically the “Mascot Role.” What mascots are, how they function in society, what they look for in a partner, and how they develop in a family.
theprescotttimes.com
News from Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
12news.com
Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son
PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced. Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
