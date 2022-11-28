They’re going Dutch. After the agita of two tournament-opening draws and the thrill of a tense 1-0 victory over Iran om Tuesday, the United States has landed where so many pre-World Cup predictions had them — in the Round of 16 and facing the Netherlands. Yes, the showdown Saturday between the Red, White and Blue and the Oranje is basically the chalk outcome. After that, it could get interesting. “I always say it’s us against the world,” Tim Weah said. “Because no one believed that U.S. could play good football, and we’re just here trying to show the world. … I’m just really...

1 DAY AGO