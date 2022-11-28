Police officers arrested a burglary suspect early Friday morning in Atascadero. At approximately 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero officer stopped a man walking near several businesses in the 5900 block of El Camino Real. The officer recognized the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas, as the person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days earlier, according to the city’s police department.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO