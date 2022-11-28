Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Police release dramatic video of deadly altercation in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero police nab burglary suspect
Police officers arrested a burglary suspect early Friday morning in Atascadero. At approximately 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero officer stopped a man walking near several businesses in the 5900 block of El Camino Real. The officer recognized the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas, as the person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days earlier, according to the city’s police department.
calcoastnews.com
Man sentenced to prison for abduction and rape in Cambria
A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced a 33-year-old Cambria man to 28 years to life in prison for kidnapping and raping a hiker. On June 27, 2021, Jesus Barajas Valdovinos grabbed a woman hiking on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail south of Windsor Boulevard in Cambria, dragged her off the trail and sexually assaulted her for several hours. Barajas Valdovinos then fled the scene.
Comments / 0