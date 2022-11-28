Read full article on original website
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis
New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
Researchers identify potential mechanism underlying stress-induced different changes of amygdala neurons in mice
Chronic stress can differentially change the neuronal structure and function in the brain, leading to anxiety disorders and other neuropsychiatric illness. Now, researchers may understand how the different change occurs. The team from Nanchang University published their findings on November 30 in Stress and Brain. "Prolonged stress alters the structure...
Benefits of an original booster dose against omicron may be affected by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection
MRNA COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against omicron infections than other variants. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Margaret L. Lind at the Yale School of Public Health and colleagues suggests that the additional protection offered by the initial booster shot may be reduced among people with a previous COVID-19 infection.
New study suggests tabletop games reduce stress and anxiety
In this first-of-its-kind research project, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology partnered with The Bodhana Group to run an exploratory study on whether intentionally introduced cognitive behavioral therapy, delivered through the medium of Tabletop Role Playing Game (TTRPG) groups, could positively affect social skills, reduce anxiety symptoms and behaviors, and enhance the mental well-being of participants.
Binge-eating disorder is more common than many realize, yet it's rarely discussed—here's what you need to know
Television personality, author and hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness recently shared on social media his struggles with his eating and weight after "years of feeling out of control with food." He described suffering from binge-eating disorder—an eating disorder characterized by consuming large amounts of food with a sense of feeling out of control.
Troubled sleep a possible risk factor for type 2 diabetes
As the Christmas season starts to ramp up, University of South Australia researchers are reminding people to prioritize a good night's sleep as new research shows that a troubled sleep may be associated with risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In the first study of its kind, researchers found that...
Pregnant moms' stress may accelerate cell aging of white, not Black, kids
Does stress during pregnancy impact children's cell aging, and does race matter? The answer is yes, according to a new UC San Francisco study published Dec. 2 in Psychological Medicine. UCSF researchers followed 110 white and 112 Black women from age 10 to about 40 as well as their first...
Adults living in areas with high air pollution are more likely to have multiple long-term health conditions: Study
Exposure to traffic related air pollution is associated with an increased likelihood of having multiple long-term physical and mental health conditions, according to a new study of more than 364,000 people in England. Led by researchers from Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King's College London, this is the...
How touch dampens the brain's response to painful stimuli
When we press our temples to soothe an aching head or rub an elbow after an unexpected blow, it often brings some relief. It is believed that pain-responsive cells in the brain quiet down when these neurons also receive touch inputs, say scientists at MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research, who for the first time have watched this phenomenon play out in the brains of mice.
Small studies of 40Hz sensory stimulation confirm safety, suggest Alzheimer's benefits
Two early stage clinical studies testing the safety and efficacy of 40Hz sensory stimulation to treat Alzheimer's disease have found that the potential therapy was well tolerated, produced no serious adverse effects and was associated with some significant neurological and behavioral benefits among a small cohort of participants. "In these...
Where and with whom college students drank during pandemic was associated with different types of consequences
During the COVID-19 pandemic, college students drinking outside the home or at home alone experienced a wider range of drinking consequences compared to those more frequently drinking at home with others, either in-person or virtually, according to a new study. Drinking at home also carried considerable risk. The findings, published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, suggest that intervention and prevention efforts may be more effectively tailored by considering the contexts in which students are drinking.
Study reveals extent of residual lung damage after COVID-19 hospitalization
In a new study published online in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers sought to determine the percentage of COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital who had a type of fibrotic lung damage, known as interstitial lung disease, that requires ongoing follow-up care. These patients had varying degrees of COVID-19 severity at hospital admission.
