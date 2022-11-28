ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop these 10 best Cyber Monday deals under $100

By Ceara Perez-Murphy, Reviewed
 2 days ago
The best deals under $100 during Cyber Monday 2022. Allbirds / Kate Spade / Ancestry / Reviewed

If you were still in a turkey coma on Black Friday and didn't do any shopping, you're in luck. You can still score some great deals during Cyber Monday , including some of our favorite things at deep discounts. Top deals include the best DNA kit we've ever tried from Ancestry DNA, our top pick for lululemon yoga leggings and even the impressive Kindle Paperwhite for any bibliophiles on your list.

10 best Cyber Monday deals under $100

  1. AncestryDNA at Ancestry from $49
  2. Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody at Kate Spade Surprise for $59 (Save $40)
  3. lululemon Align Pant at lululemon from $29
  4. Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $94.99 (Save $49)
  5. Solo Stove Mesa from Solo Stove for $69.99 (Save $50)
  6. Hulu for $1.99 a month (Save $72)
  7. MasterClass memberships- two memberships for $15 a month
  8. Allbirds select styles for up to 50% off
  9. Always Pan from Our Place for $95 (Save $50)
  10. Reebok 50% off full price & 60% off sale styles with code CYBERMONDAY

1. Save 50% off AncestryDNA Kits at Ancestry

Save on Ancestry DNA Kits during Cyber Monday. Ancestry / Reviewed

When we tested DNA kits , the Ancestry DNA kit was our favorite. With the largest DNA database of any kit on the market, Ancestry makes it easy to connect your family ties. We like that this kit gives you ethnicity estimates for general regions before diving into more specifics. Plus, when you do get there, this kit gives more information than other kits on the market.

The "DNA Story" Ancestry provides is easy to navigate and includes a map with a navigation sidebar so you can move along with map as you learn more about your heritage. Ancestry charts can get confusing, but it's made easier with the Ancestry DNA kit.

From $49 at Ancestry

2. Down $40: Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody at Kate Spade Surprise

Save on Kate Spade at Kate Spade Surprise during Cyber Monday. Kate Spade Surprise / Reviewed

Classic and adorable, the Bailey crossbody from Kate Spade is an easy sell for anyone looking for a quality bag this holiday season. During Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise is offering the lowest prices yet on multiple styles of Kate Spade handbags. Available in in a plethora of colors during the sale, you can get the Bailey Crossbody for $59 , saving $40.

Kate Spade is offering deals on plenty of items including jewelry, wallets and large totes, and with sale prices starting at $40 you'll be able to pick something up for everyone on your list.

$59 at Kate Spade Surprise

3. Up to $69 off Align Pant at lululemon

Save on leggings during lululemon's Cyber Monday sale. Lululemon / Reviewed

Upgrade your workout style with the lululemon Cyber Monday sale! During this sale, you can save on our favorite yoga leggings, the lululemon Align Pant 25-inch, in a variety of colors and sizes ranging from sizes 0 to 20.

Said by our tester to be the softest leggings she's ever worn, these leggings are made of Lulu's Nulu fabric made up of 81% nylon and 19% Lycra elastane for a second-skin feel. This "barely there" feeling is perfect for the ultimate zen during yoga sessions and while they feel ultra lightweight, they hold up well over time. During the Cyber Monday sale you can pick up the Align Pant starting at $29 .

From $29 at lululemon

4. Down $45: Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon

The Kindle Paperweight is on sale during Cyber Monday. Amazon / Reviewed

With just enough features at the right price, the Kindle Paperwhite is a great e-reader for a range of readers. An upgrade from the basic Kindle, the Paperwhite includes a backlit display that won't strain your eyes. A 6-inch anti-glare screen and a total weight of 7.2 to 7.6 ounces, makes the Paperwhite easy to pack in your bag for reading on the train, at the beach or in the comfort of your bed.

Hitting our top spot for best Kindles , you'll find an unparalleled range of content that will keep you busy for hours. During Cyber Monday you can purchase the Kindle Paperwhite for $94.99 , saving $45.

$94 at Amazon

5. Down $50: Solo Stove Mesa at Solo Stove

Score savings on the Solo Stove Mesa during Cyber Monday. Solo Stove / Reviewed

The Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit is sure to add ambiance to your backyard gatherings. Made of ceramic and stainless steel, the Mesa is a smaller version of other Solo Stove fire pits so you can enjoy smokeless nights by your own personal fire pit. As is with larger versions, the Mesa is dual-fueled and can be used with either pellets or wood cut to five inches or smaller, due to its size.

During the Solo Stove Cyber Monday sale you can save $50 on any of the six colors available, or you can score a free Mesa when you purchase a full-sized fire pit including the Ranger, Bonfire or Yukon styles.

$69.99 at Solo Stove

6. Hulu for $1.99 a month

$1.99 a month for Hulu during Cyber Monday. Hulu / Reviewed

Get the best movies, TV series and more from Hulu for just $1.99 a month during Cyber Monday. During the sales event, you'll save $72 in total on a Hulu subscription so you won't have to worry about getting kicked off the account of your roommate from three apartments ago. Now for just $1.99 a month, you can watch all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds from your bed without having anyone judge you.

$1.99 a month at Hulu

7. Two-for-one on Masterclass memberships

Get 2 for 1 Masterclass subscriptions during Cyber Monday. Masterclass / Reviewed

Masterclass is one of the coolest gifts you can give this holiday season, and during Cyber Monday you can score two subscriptions for the price of one . For a limited time you can grant your loved ones access to learning and inspiration for just $15 a month. With Masterclass, you and yours can learn from top professionals when it comes to cooking or marketing and start the new year with fresh new goals.

$15 a month at Masterclass

8. Save 50% off select styles at Allbirds

Save 50% off Allbirds during Cyber Monday. Allbirds / Reviewed

Grab a pair of Allbirds shoes in multiple styles for 50% off this Cyber Monday. Allbirds proudly produces ethically sourced and environmentally friendly shoes and apparel that doesn't come at the cost of being fashionable. What's even better is that all of the shoes can be tossed into the washing machine for quick and easy care.

When we reviewed Allbirds sneakers, our tester found them comfortable with or without socks and called them "worth it" even at full price. Now you can get the wool runners starting at $64 or pick up the men's R&R sweatshirt for $49 (that's half off!)

Save 50% at Allbirds

9. Down $50: Always Pan

Always Pan: $95 during Cyber Monday. Always / Reviewed

If I told you all the things I love about my Always Pan we'd be here for hours, so let's just say that it's awesome. During Cyber Monday you can get the easy-to-clean Always Pan for $95 , saving $50. This versatile pan is great for anyone living with limited kitchen storage and can be used in a variety of ways. When we reviewed the Always Pan we liked that it can double as a steamer and think it's a great pick for stovetop cooking.

$95 at Always

10. Save up to 60% off Reebok with code CYBERMONDAY

Save up to 60% off at Reebok for Cyber Monday Reebok / Reviewed

With tons of styles for the whole family on sale for Cyber Monday , Reebok is a great stop for holiday shopping. During the sale you can get your hands on throwback styles at up to 50% full price styles or 60% off existing markdowns. This includes anything from these cute Popsicle classic leather shoes to these extremely comfortable looking fleece joggers .

Save up to 60% off Reebok

