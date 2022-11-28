ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Towering Holiday Tree in Festive Instagram Post

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJsD5_0jQ89pTY00

The influencer is getting her home ready to ring in the holidays.

Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Kylie Jenner ’s house!

The media mogul and entrepreneur has already gotten started with her holiday decorating, as she showed off a towering, two-story Christmas tree being put up in her home on Instagram . The video, aptly soundtracked to Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” showed a team putting up the tree, which was then adorned with white twinkle lights and a colorful assortment of Christmas baubles.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi and her cousin True (daughter of Khloe Kardashian) were shown lending a helping hand, adding ornaments to the tree in the video, which Jenner captioned simply, “tis the season.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

The comments section on Jenner’s post was a mixed bag of festive sentiments and critique.

While sister Kourtney Kardashian commented, “❤️ It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄,” and a fan said, “the queen of Christmas ❤️💚,” others were quick to judge Jenner for her showy holiday display. “You hire people to decorate your tree? What kind of tradition is that?” one follower commented, while another said, “Why can’t y’all just do normal people [stuff]. Like come on man.”

Several of Jenner’s followers expressed concern over the wastefulness of her choice, while others pointed out the extreme cost of such lavish decor. One follower commented, “why would anyone cut this down 😢,” while another said, “I wonder how many families could be fed and rents paid with the cost of this tree and labor cost to put it up? 🤔”

Jenner is no stranger to controversy, particularly where the planet is concerned. Over the summer, she was slammed for taking a 17-minute flight to avoid a 45-minute car commute, a move that sparked backlash due to its extravagance and unnecessary carbon emissions.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 28

Robert Taylor
2d ago

Donate some money to animal shelters or help rebuild them quit showing off your money.. geez

Reply(2)
20
Angela Pensabene
2d ago

Big deal she has a huge tree. It’s always not bout them. I bet with all her money she doesn’t even donate to any charities

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
People

Kylie Jenner Addresses Criticism for Sharing New Photos of Son During Balenciaga Controversy

"This is why i don’t do this. always something to say," Kylie Jenner commented under an influencer's TikTok video Kylie Jenner is speaking out on claims that she shared a photo of her son to distract fans from the Balenciaga scandal. The makeup mogul, 25, posted a new image of her 9-month-old son — whom she shares with Travis Scott — on Monday. The photo came as Balenciaga received backlash for its "Gift Collection" campaign, which was released earlier this month and featured photos of children holding...
People

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston

Khloé Kardashian captured the cousin's epic dance party, where the girls enjoyed both classic and current hits Khloé Kardashian captioned an adorable moment between cousins. On Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of an epic dance party taking place at her home. The video begins with the song "Suéltate" from Sing 2 playing as daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — crouch on the ground, playfully posing with finger guns...
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

While Kylie Jenner may not have an official new name for her infant son, she has shared a few fresh glimpses at her and Travis Scott's baby boy. More than nine months after giving birth, the makeup mogul shared a photo dump on Instagram, including snaps of herself with her son. In one photo, the 25-year-old mom of two holds the curly-haired youngster while sitting outside on the grass, her hand covering his face. In another picture, she holds him in her arms while she walks alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. In a third, he holds onto his famous mom's shoulder.
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits

The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
93
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy