Kylie Jenner Shows Off Towering Holiday Tree in Festive Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Kylie Jenner ’s house!

The media mogul and entrepreneur has already gotten started with her holiday decorating, as she showed off a towering, two-story Christmas tree being put up in her home on Instagram . The video, aptly soundtracked to Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” showed a team putting up the tree, which was then adorned with white twinkle lights and a colorful assortment of Christmas baubles.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi and her cousin True (daughter of Khloe Kardashian) were shown lending a helping hand, adding ornaments to the tree in the video, which Jenner captioned simply, “tis the season.”

The comments section on Jenner’s post was a mixed bag of festive sentiments and critique.

While sister Kourtney Kardashian commented, “❤️ It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄,” and a fan said, “the queen of Christmas ❤️💚,” others were quick to judge Jenner for her showy holiday display. “You hire people to decorate your tree? What kind of tradition is that?” one follower commented, while another said, “Why can’t y’all just do normal people [stuff]. Like come on man.”

Several of Jenner’s followers expressed concern over the wastefulness of her choice, while others pointed out the extreme cost of such lavish decor. One follower commented, “why would anyone cut this down 😢,” while another said, “I wonder how many families could be fed and rents paid with the cost of this tree and labor cost to put it up? 🤔”

Jenner is no stranger to controversy, particularly where the planet is concerned. Over the summer, she was slammed for taking a 17-minute flight to avoid a 45-minute car commute, a move that sparked backlash due to its extravagance and unnecessary carbon emissions.

