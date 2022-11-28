ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi building placed on false lockdown after report of unconcealed gun

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi building was placed on a false lockdown following a report of a man with an unconcealed firearm. According to a Lehi City press release, Lehi Police received a report of a man with an unconcealed gun at 3300 N Triumph Blvd. Following this, officers...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in I-15 shooting named, booked into jail

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening that the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident....
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City Police Department hosts holiday Pay-it-Forward event

SALT LAKE CITY — This morning, Salt Lake City Police Department along with SLC School District paired 50 children with a police officer for a holiday shopping experience. First, the children ate breakfast at the Little America Hotel. Then, they rode in the passenger seat of their paired officers’ police car along with a police escort. The escort was led by the SLCPD SWAT Team, complete with lights and sirens through downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Confrontation with bicyclist sends UTA bus driver to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A confrontation between a bicyclist and a Utah Transit Authority bus driver has left the driver with a broken hip, according to UTA officials. Carl Arky, a spokesman for UTA, says the incident occurred in the area of 900 E. 1000 S. Thursday afternoon. He...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Snowball Express arrives at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — This morning the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express made a pit stop at the new SLC Airport on its way to Orlando Walt Disney World. The foundation’s sponsor American Airlines helped bring over 1,900 family members who have lost loved ones serving in the United States military to Disney World. American Airlines donated 11 charter aircrafts staffed with volunteer crew to transport the families members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: The long and winding road to the championship

SALT LAKE CITY — Who would have thunk it?. After the Utes lost to Oregon 20-17 on November 17th, only we eternal optimists still believed. It’s understandable. The detailed and unlikely things that had to happen, all but one beyond our control, made it a better bet that this would not be our year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ballet West continues longstanding tradition, The Nutcracker

SALT LAKE CITY — The Nutcracker in Salt Lake City is America’s first and longest-running version performed, introduced by Ballet West’s founder Willam Christensen. Christensen first introduced the American version of the performance to SLC in 1955, and since then it’s remained a centerpiece of holiday festivities within the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

BYU students win international award for video game

SALT LAKE CITY — Students apart of the animation program at BYU received international recognition from the Rookie Awards for developing and producing a video game. Additionally, the “Highly Commended” also helped BYU earn the global ranking of fifth top video game design school. The interactive computer...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy