The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's victory over Kansas to end the Wildcats' regular season at 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, and setting up a date with TCU in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO