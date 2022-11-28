ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mouse65
5d ago

Why is a 12 yr old hanging out with 14 & 17 yr olds on a Friday night? And wasn't reported missing until 3am? Keep your children home and safe! So sad - he was still a baby! May he RIP 🙏 😢

Mouse65
5d ago

PER ANOTHER ARTICLE: "Green (the 17 yr old) and Owens (who moved the body), who police said are dating, were also charged with capital murder in connection with an October shooting that killed 44-year-old Terell Jenkins." Mom said the 3 boys were inseparable.... best friends. No ma'am. 12 year olds shouldn't hang out with young adults. Especially when they are wanted for a previous murder.

Mama Bear
5d ago

How can people be so stupid? Honestly! Don't parents teach their kids anything about gun safety? This is absolutely devastating!

