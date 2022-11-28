Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Barbara Jo Dixon
Barbara Jo Dixon, 68 of Huntsville passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center. Barb was born August 16, 1954, in Bellefontaine to the late Donald and Margaret (Scullin) Kauffman. On December 21, 1989, in Bellefontaine she married the love of her life Al Dixon, who survives.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Philip R. ‘Phil’ Moffitt
Philip R. “Phil” Moffitt, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion. On May 12, 1935 Phil was born to the late Edwin E. and Lula K. (Johnson) Moffitt on a farm in Middleburg, OH. Phil graduated from West Mansfield High School and completed two years at the Ohio State University. He also served two years in the U.S. Army serving in Korea.
peakofohio.com
Rollan R. Ratleff
Rollan R. Ratleff, age 21, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 26, 2000, in Bellefontaine to Poppy Dickinson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Robert Ratleff of Delaware, Ohio, and they survive. Rollan was a 2019 graduate of Bellefontaine High...
Brookville man honored for 10,000 days as EMT
“I never expected to be recognized for doing my job, and doing something that I love to do,” the Brookville native said.
Daily Advocate
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
wktn.com
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended
POWELL, Ohio — A surgeon in Powell known for her viral TikToks that show her procedures had her medical license suspended with three lawsuits filed against her. The State Medical Board suspended Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe's medical license on Nov. 18. The board found the surgeon did not provide written discharge instructions to one patient and found that another had to undergo further treatment at a hospital following a surgery.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman cited after crash
A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
putnamsentinel.com
A child, and family, in need
FORT JENNINGS — Just weeks before the birth of their son, Boston, AJ and Tiffany Korte, Fort Jennings, received unexpected news. Doctors discovered their baby suffers from Single Ventricle Heart Disease. The couple went to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, where it was confirmed something was wrong. Unable to...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Passenger flown from C.R. 130 crash
Joyce W. Downey, 66, of West Mansfield, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to the helicopter pad, and then by CareFlight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was a...
Rick Chamberlin announces retirement as Dayton head coach
DAYTON — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced he is stepping down as head coach Tuesday morning. He spent 48-years in the football program that as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “After graduation, most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin...
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
Daily Standard
Homeless on the Holidays
MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
peakofohio.com
Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine
A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
Lima man gets 3 years for stabbing roommate
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of stabbing his roommate in July 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning. Matthew Beck, 41, is convicted of second-degree felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. The man said he stabbed the man after losing his temper.
peakofohio.com
CareFlight responds to two-vehicle injury accident in Huntsville
CareFlight was called out to a two-vehicle injury accident Monday evening just outside of Huntsville, near the cemetery. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Watkins, 64, of Belle Center, was driving on County Road 37, approaching the County Road 130 intersection, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Landun Orich, 16, of Kenton.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Drivers charged with OVI
Caitlyn M. Hill, 27, of 851 E. Sandusky Ave., was charged Thursday, Nov. 24, with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of marijuana. She also was issued two citations for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Shortly before 2:55 a.m., an...
