WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
WDBJ7.com
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
WDBJ7.com
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
WDBJ7.com
“Eyes and ears” help out on Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A friendly face to have on the greenway. That’s how Roanoke City leaders describe their ambassador program. Volunteers are out on the Roanoke River Greenway daily to help out in any way they can. “That’s the tradition that we have carried. We want there to...
WDBJ7.com
The Feel Good Tour hosts 8th annual “Music for Christmas”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Hudson and Al Coffey started The Feel Good Tour 18 years ago. Now for the 8th straight year, they are giving out free instruments through their “Music for Christmas” campaign. “That’s the unique thing, that the child can actually take that instrument home...
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover offers gift-wrapping tips
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Christmas just weeks away, gift-wrapping tips are the subject of Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover. WDBJ7′s Daniel Grimes works with professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival returns Friday evening with events for the whole family. “The theme for the parade is ‘hometown holidays’, so it’s just bringing everybody back together, spending time with your family,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc’s Executive Director Tracie Hughes said.
WDBJ7.com
Budgeting is important for the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ryan Applegate, VP of Community Development Programs at Freedom First, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to budget during the holiday season. He talked about the free resources available to create a budget and stick to it. Residents are encouraged to visit...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for 2019 Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged for the July 2019 homicide of Salonya Evans in SE Roanoke. Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary, and taken into custody November 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Frankfort, KY. He was held in the Frankfort Co. Regional Jail before being extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the listed indictments November 22.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region’s pedestrian fatal crashes increase by 260% from last year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has seen a significant increase in pedestrian fatalities over the last year. Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reporting 18 pedestrians in the Roanoke region have died in 2022 from traffic crashes. That number tripled from last year, where there were five pedestrian fatalities.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Slyder’s Restaurant
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pull up or should we say, slide into this curbside dive in Hillsville appropriately named Slyder’s Restaurant, where you’ll be welcomed like family because it’s a family who runs this place. “We’re all family so we don’t have to hire,” joked owner Denice...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers recipients help kids post-pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The disruption of schools due to the pandemic means extra help for students is more important than ever. That’s where our latest Hometown Holiday Helpers winners step in to take on the challenge. Meet Kia Donner and her husband Marcus, who run Agape Creations from...
WDBJ7.com
Holiday Arts and Crafts Marketplace set for Fincastle
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Marketplace is set for Fincastle December 10. There will be lots of homemade arts and crafts on sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fincastle Baptist Church.
WDBJ7.com
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
WDBJ7.com
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” lights up stage at Mill Mountain’s Theatre
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” is based on the classic 1942 film by the same name. The show was resurrected at Mill Mountain, after the pandemic canceled it in 2020. “We know Roanoke loves their musicals and they love their classic musicals and there’s just...
WDBJ7.com
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
WDBJ7.com
TAP offering free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class. Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, is hosting a free educational course Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “HOOD” Healer. It stands for Health,...
