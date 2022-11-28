ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged for the July 2019 homicide of Salonya Evans in SE Roanoke. Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary, and taken into custody November 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Frankfort, KY. He was held in the Frankfort Co. Regional Jail before being extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the listed indictments November 22.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO