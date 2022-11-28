Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
Viewing Mauna Loa’s lava safely
Everyone is out here along Saddle Road trying to get a glimpse of Mauna Loa lighting up the night sky behind us, but Mayor Mitch Roth is reminding the public about the safety rules.
Accident prompts safety reminder on Saddle Road
According to officials, the Hawaii Fire Department responded to the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 9:05 p.m. by the 44-mile marker.
Big Island officials with updates on overnight eruption
Hawaii County Officials continue to monitor the eruption of Mauna Loa overnight. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth joined Wake Up 2Day with an update.
A Saddle Road closure could add delays and impact couriers
According to the United States Geological Survey, if the lava from Mauna Loa continues on its path it has a high probability of hitting Saddle Road, a key transit route for some Big Island residents.
Governor says Mauna Loa eruption should not cancel travel plans to Big Island
Southwest Airlines canceled its flights to Hilo on Monday following a volcanic ash advisory from Mauna Loa’s eruption; these schedule adjustments also caused delays for other airline routes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority explains how Mauna Loa eruption could impact tourism
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. USGS and Hawaii County officials...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s epic’: People flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky
HuffPost
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
WhyThis Isn’t Responsible Hawaii Travel
According to last Sunday’s New York Times, paying $145 nightly (now $170) to stay on a private farm near Hilo, in a small cottage without electricity and a bathroom, and not even helping with farm duties, is an example of responsible tourism. Really? It seems like “responsible tourism” is the new buzzword and is tossed around in ways that it was not meant to be.
bigislandnow.com
Portion of Manono Street in Hilo to be closed for utility work
Motorists are advised that a Hilo street will be temporarily closed at the end of this month for utility work. Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing and replacing a utility pole near Hawai‘i Community College, requiring Manono Street, near the intersection of Kawili Street, to be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
thenationalnews.com
Today's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
In this long camera exposure, cars drive down Saddle Road near Hilo, Hawaii, as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in 38 years in the distance. AP Photo.
bigislandnow.com
The Food Basket wants to help alleviate some holiday stress by feeding the community
The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s food bank, wants to make the holidays better for those in need. The food bank will host four emergency food distribution events islandwide in December to help alleviate some of the holiday stress and feed the Big Island community. ‘Ohana Food Drops are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade to have new, longer route
The 62nd Waimea Christmas Twilight Parade is scheduled this weekend and the Big Island is invited to experience the holiday with a child’s cheer. This year’s parade theme is ‘He Kalikimaka Ho‘oli Keiki’ – A Children’s Christmas Cheer. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and will feature a new, longer route. The new route is intended to allow spectators to be able to safely spread out. Those who plan to attend are urged to find a watching spot early.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Pahala coast; no tsunami threat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pahala area of Hawaii Island early Tuesday morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was not large enough to trigger a tsunami. Officials said the quake happened around 3:30 a.m. east of Pahala at...
