Blair County, PA

WTAJ

Joseph Jacob Jewelers opens in Logan Valley Mall

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan. Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

The Dirty Soda Shack bringing Eats & Treats to the 814

The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner Kelly Smith, co-owner Maddie Petersen, and barista Emma Long in the 814 Kitchen to taste some of the yummy eats and treats from this mobile food truck.
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
TYRONE, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

Equitrans officials say they re-confirmed there is no venting of gas at the Rager Mountain storage facility. Community members reached out to us saying they can still hear the gas. Residents are encouraged to call the community hotline at 888-574-6944 with any concerns. It took nearly 2 weeks for the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 30, 2022

This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up. Winds...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man accused of sending explicit images through Snapchat to teen

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat. In May, Troopers […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025

Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
DETROIT, MI
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Rain moves out, but it will stay windy

This afternoon showers taper off and clouds will break as winds will pick up. Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria counties until 6:00 PM. Watch for anything that has been blown onto the roadways while you travel.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Blair County Lottery Ticket Theft

Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a local man is facing multiple felonies, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a tobacco shop, where he was employed. Police say 43-year-old James McAleer is accused of stealing a total of 10 packages of lottery tickets,...
TYRONE, PA
wccsradio.com

MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER

Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

