WJAC TV
39th annual Festival of the Nativity taking place in Johnstown this weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — First Presbyterian Church along Lincoln Street in Johnstown will be holding their 39th annual Festival of the Nativity this weekend. It will take place the evenings of Friday, December 2nd, Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th. "It's our spirit gift to the community,"...
Joseph Jacob Jewelers opens in Logan Valley Mall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan. Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for […]
wtaj.com
The Dirty Soda Shack bringing Eats & Treats to the 814
The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner Kelly Smith, co-owner Maddie Petersen, and barista Emma Long in the 814 Kitchen to taste some of the yummy eats and treats from this mobile food truck.
WJAC TV
Grieving over the holidays: wife of Johnstown man who fell to death in creek speaks out
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — January would have been 39 years of marriage for Howard and Carrie "CJ" Moench of Johnstown. Instead of celebrating their anniversary, CJ held a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday morning to honor her late husband. "I say to God, 'Just in case Howard is in...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
Severe weather canceled Bedford ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’ on Sunday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Nights of Lights” is canceled for Sunday, Nov. 27, due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 from 6 […]
WJAC TV
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
Equitrans officials say they re-confirmed there is no venting of gas at the Rager Mountain storage facility. Community members reached out to us saying they can still hear the gas. Residents are encouraged to call the community hotline at 888-574-6944 with any concerns. It took nearly 2 weeks for the...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 30, 2022
This morning will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. We could even have a few rumbles of thunder with the crossing of a cold front around midday today. This afternoon clouds will break and winds will pick up. Winds...
Saxton man accused of sending explicit images through Snapchat to teen
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat. In May, Troopers […]
Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
WJAC TV
Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025
Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
wtaj.com
Rain moves out, but it will stay windy
This afternoon showers taper off and clouds will break as winds will pick up. Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, and Cambria counties until 6:00 PM. Watch for anything that has been blown onto the roadways while you travel.
fox8tv.com
Blair County Lottery Ticket Theft
Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a local man is facing multiple felonies, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a tobacco shop, where he was employed. Police say 43-year-old James McAleer is accused of stealing a total of 10 packages of lottery tickets,...
wccsradio.com
MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER
Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
