ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Judkins Recognized as Best Player In Mississippi

Oxford, Miss. – For the third consecutive year, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding player in the state of Mississippi. The C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening and Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was announced as the winner. Judkins...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi just in time for the holidays! The following games will be available Tuesday, December 6 at Mississippi Lottery retailers: $2 – 9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000. $5 – Hit It Big: Approximate […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Lancaster Wins Attala County and District 5 Place 2

Circuit Court Judge District 5 place 2 between Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans runoff was underway today in 7 counties in Central Mississippi. Lancaster took Attala County 535 votes to Evans 336. 7 out of 7 counties reporting Lancaster wins District 5 with 6,144 votes to Evans 2,576 votes.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi inmate’s execution could be delayed again

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The execution of an inmate on Mississippi’s Death Row may be put on hold again. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate is deciding whether to block the state from using three drugs in the lethal injection process. His ruling could determine whether the State carries out...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy