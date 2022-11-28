Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Judkins Recognized as Best Player In Mississippi
Oxford, Miss. – For the third consecutive year, an Ole Miss Rebel has been recognized as the most outstanding player in the state of Mississippi. The C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony was held Tuesday evening and Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was announced as the winner. Judkins...
Where Mississippi's top 10 recruits in the 2023 class will go to school
The early signing period is less than a month away with Dec. 21 set as the big day. Today, we take a look at Mississippi's top 10 prospects in the 2023 class. Some are committed, some are possible flip candidates and a few have yet to make up their minds.
New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi just in time for the holidays! The following games will be available Tuesday, December 6 at Mississippi Lottery retailers: $2 – 9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000. $5 – Hit It Big: Approximate […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
breezynews.com
Lancaster Wins Attala County and District 5 Place 2
Circuit Court Judge District 5 place 2 between Devo Lancaster and Doug Evans runoff was underway today in 7 counties in Central Mississippi. Lancaster took Attala County 535 votes to Evans 336. 7 out of 7 counties reporting Lancaster wins District 5 with 6,144 votes to Evans 2,576 votes.
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wcbi.com
Mississippi inmate’s execution could be delayed again
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The execution of an inmate on Mississippi’s Death Row may be put on hold again. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate is deciding whether to block the state from using three drugs in the lethal injection process. His ruling could determine whether the State carries out...
WLBT
Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will...
mississippifreepress.org
Child Tax Credit Can Still Help Mississippi Families—Window to Apply Closes Soon
Thousands of families here in Mississippi work hard to get by. Parents hold down multiple jobs, watch every dime and fight to tighten their belts, yet it’s still hard to make ends meet. At a 19.4% poverty rate, Mississippi is one of the top 10 poorest states in the country. However, there is some hope of relief with the Child Tax Credit.
Comments / 0