Bellefontaine Examiner
Passenger flown from C.R. 130 crash
Joyce W. Downey, 66, of West Mansfield, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to the helicopter pad, and then by CareFlight helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was a...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Food drive contest benefits Lutheran Community Services
Bellefontaine High School students and staff showcased their giving spirit during the holiday season through a Thanksgiving food drive hosted by the BHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA members contacted Lutheran Community Services and learned the non-profit organization needs certain items for the holidays, including boxed potatoes, canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, cereal and mac-n-cheese. Each high school A/I class (activities and interventions) accepted donations for several weeks. Pictured are Bess Standley’s A/I class, who won the food drive contest. April Easton’s class came in second. April Jameson is the FCCLA adviser at BHS. (BCS PHOTO)
Bellefontaine Examiner
Annual volleyball tournament benefits Outreach Center Christmas
It was an epic battle of Lakers vs. Lakers, students vs. staff during the annual Indian Lake High School Student Council Pre-Thanksgiving Volleyball Tournament. Twenty-one teams started off the day in the main gym, playing on two courts, some wearing custom T-shirts, some crazy costumes, others even kilts. The final...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Possible injuries reported in rollover crash
Brookiah Bunley, 25, of Bellefontaine, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday, Nov. 29. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was operating a westbound 2017 Lincoln MKC In the 5900 block of County Road 13 about 5:55 a.m. when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field, striking a tree and overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest on its top in the field.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Drivers charged with OVI
Caitlyn M. Hill, 27, of 851 E. Sandusky Ave., was charged Thursday, Nov. 24, with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of marijuana. She also was issued two citations for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Shortly before 2:55 a.m., an...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Alert neighbor’s call results in arrests
A Columbus duo were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, after a Stone Hollow Place resident called officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department to report suspicious activity in the neighborhood. Derek Northcutt, 22, was charged with having weapons under disability; possession of a stolen firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; improper handling of...
Bellefontaine Examiner
U.S. 68 railroad crossing repair begins Dec. 5
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the Hopewell railroad crossing along U.S. Route 68 just north of Bellefontaine will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 5, for CSX crews to perform railroad repairs. The road will be closed continuing through Friday, Dec. 16. The southbound detour for motorists is: U.S. 68 to westbound State Route 274 to eastbound U.S. Route 33. The northbound detour is : westbound U.S. 33 to eastbound S.R. 274 to U.S. 68. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
