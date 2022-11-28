Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Theo Thompson is growing up fast! The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day,...
Violet Affleck Twins With Mom Jennifer Garner During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the duo twinned with coordinating ensembles: The Adam Project star wore a black velvet sleeveless full-length gown, while Violet opted for a black A-line dress with heart-shaped jacquard detail.
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs
Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Mauricio Umansky Shares New Details About Kathy Hilton's Meltdown
Mauricio Umansky is quite the heavy sleeper. Kyle Richards' husband is sharing new insight into the night of sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's "meltdown" with Lisa Rinna inside their Aspen home, which...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna Breaks Silence on "Inappropriate" Ad Campaign
Watch: Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia Apologizes for "Inappropriate" Campaign. Demna is holding himself accountable. Following the continued backlash surrounding Balenciaga's recent campaign, which featured children photographed with what appeared to be BDSM-inspired teddy bears, the luxury brand's creative director issued an apology on social media. "I want to personally apologize for...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew. Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it. Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Update After Surgery to Fuse Vertebrae
Watch: Pink Reveals What Hubby Carey Hart Is Planning For Valentine's Day. Cover Carey Hart in sunshine and well-wishes. The former motocross racer—who is married to Pink—gave fans an update on his health after undergoing surgery to fuse vertebrae. "Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready...
Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz
Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
Will Smith Gets Support From Jada Pinkett & Kids at Movie Premiere
Will Smith is keeping his focus on family. The actor's loved ones—including kids Trey Smith, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, as well as Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith—were by his side at the...
Michelle Yeoh Weighs In On Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill In The Witcher
Michelle Yeoh isn't exactly hunting for a new Geralt. Yeoh, who stars as the honorable sword-elf Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, is weighing in on The Witcher's controversial decision to recast Geralt from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth. "I think Henry did such an amazing job," Yeoh exclusively...
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation
Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair...
Charlie Puth Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Watch: Charlie Puth Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone. Memories follow Charlie Puth left and right and he just shared one of those with the world. Just one month after giving an update on his relationship status, the "Light Switch" singer went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooke Sansone on his 31st birthday.
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Watch: Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" After Memoir Success. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script. Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York...
Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing
Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
