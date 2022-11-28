ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Violet Affleck Twins With Mom Jennifer Garner During Rare Public Appearance at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the duo twinned with coordinating ensembles: The Adam Project star wore a black velvet sleeveless full-length gown, while Violet opted for a black A-line dress with heart-shaped jacquard detail.
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs

Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna Breaks Silence on "Inappropriate" Ad Campaign

Watch: Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia Apologizes for "Inappropriate" Campaign. Demna is holding himself accountable. Following the continued backlash surrounding Balenciaga's recent campaign, which featured children photographed with what appeared to be BDSM-inspired teddy bears, the luxury brand's creative director issued an apology on social media. "I want to personally apologize for...
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew. Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it. Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Watch: Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" After Memoir Success. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram...
Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
